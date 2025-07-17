97°F
Trump diagnosed with common vein condition after ‘mild swelling’ in legs

President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt arrives to speak with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Darlene Superville and Lauran Neergaard Associated Press
July 17, 2025 - 12:13 pm
 

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday read a doctor’s letter about President Donald Trump that she said was intended to dispel health concerns about the swelling in his ankles and a makeup-covered hand.

Leavitt said Trump noticed “mild swelling” in his lower legs and was evaluated by the White House medical unit.

She said the tests showed “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease,” but that Trump has “chronic venous insufficiency,” a fairly common condition in older adults when little valves inside the veins that normally help move blood against gravity up the legs gradually lose the ability to work properly.

Leavitt said the issue is common in people older than age 70. Trump turned 79 last month.

People often are advised to lose weight, walk for exercise and elevate their legs periodically, and some may be advised to wear compression stockings. Severe cases over time can lead to complications including lower leg sores called ulcers. Blood clots are one cause, but Leavitt said that was tested for and ruled out.

She also said bruising on Trump’s hand that has been covered up by makeup is “consistent” with irritation from his “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.”

Leavitt said “the president remains in excellent health.”

She promised to make the doctor’s letter public.

