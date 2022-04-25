74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
If you are having problems accessing today’s e-Edition, please click on this link VIEW E-EDITION
Nation and World

Trump found in contempt of court in New York

By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press
April 25, 2022 - 10:53 am
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, A ...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3. A New York judge has found former president Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

NEW YORK — A New York judge found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court and set in motion $10,000 daily fines Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.

Judge Arthur Engoron said a contempt finding was appropriate because Trump and his lawyers hadn’t shown they had conducted a proper search for the records sought by the subpoena.

“Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” Engoron said in a Manhattan courtroom packed with reporters. “I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 a day” until the terms of the subpoena are met.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents.

Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated “witch hunt.” During oral arguments Monday, Trump attorney Alina Habba said that “Donald Trump does not believe he is above the law.”

James has been conducting a lengthy investigation into the Trump Organization, the former president’s family company, centering around what she has claimed is a pattern of misleading banks and tax authorities about the value of his properties.

“Today, justice prevailed,” James said in a release after Engoron’s ruling. “For years, Donald Trump has tried to evade the law and stop our lawful investigation into him and his company’s financial dealings. Today’s ruling makes clear: No one is above the law.”

The contempt finding by the judge came despite a spirited argument by Habba, who insisted repeatedly that she went to great lengths to comply with the subpoena, even traveling to Florida to ask Trump specifically whether he had in his possession any documents that would be responsive to the demand.

“The contempt motion is inappropriate and misleading,” she said. “He complied. … There are no more documents left to produce by President Trump.”

She also derided the James probe as “political” and “truly a fishing expedition,” saying Trump and his companies had turned over more than 6 million documents and paperwork related to 103 Trump entities over an eight-year period.

“We’ve turned over everything as fast as possible. This is a waste of judicial resources,” Habba added.

Trump spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investigators for James have said in court filings that they uncovered evidence that Trump may have misstated the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers on his financial statements for more than a decade.

A parallel criminal investigation is being conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, also a Democrat.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Teacher who reported strip searches back at work, faces suspension
Teacher who reported strip searches back at work, faces suspension
2
NFL Draft plans for Vegas still include stage over Bellagio fountains
NFL Draft plans for Vegas still include stage over Bellagio fountains
3
Former Nevada Gov. and U.S. Sen. Richard Bryan retires from law firm
Former Nevada Gov. and U.S. Sen. Richard Bryan retires from law firm
4
US to provide Ukraine more aid, ammunition
US to provide Ukraine more aid, ammunition
5
Adam Laxalt, Ted Cruz slam Biden economy at Henderson rally
Adam Laxalt, Ted Cruz slam Biden economy at Henderson rally
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
US to provide Ukraine more aid, ammunition
The Associated Press

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed Ukraine’s president of a more than $300 million package of foreign military financing and a $165 million sale of ammunition.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
US officials to visit Ukraine, Zelenskyy says
By The Associated Press

Ukraine’s president says he will meet Sunday in Kyiv with the U.S. secretary of state and secretary of defense.

 
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa
By David Keyton and Yesica Fisch The Associated Press

An advisor to Ukraine’s presidential office says Russian forces have tried to storm a steel plant that is the last defense stronghold in the strategic port city of Mariupol.

 
Fierce winds fuel wildfires in Arizona, West
By Felicia Fonseca and Susan Montoya Bryan The Associated Press

Gusts were forecast to batter parts of Arizona and New Mexico through the weekend. Firefighters are battling a half-dozen wildfires in the Southwest.

A truck makes its way past the snow along Interstate 80 near Highway 267 in Truckee, Calif., on ...
April storm dumps snow, rain in Northern California
The Associated Press

Heavy snow and rain fell across Northern California on Thursday as a substantial spring storm moved through the state after a dry winter.

 
Wildfire expands in Northern Arizona, state of emergency declared
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

Firefighters attacking blazes across the Southwest are preparing for winds to strengthen. One of the largest outside of Flagstaff, Arizona, has grown to more than 32 square miles.