Trump Georgia election interference case halted due to appeal

Former President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd at a caucus night watch party hosted by the Trump campaign at Treasure Island on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks to the media after winning the Democratic primary on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Buckhead, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Students walk by graffiti near university president Richard Saller's office at Stanford Univers ...
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested at Stanford University
FILE - Student protesters on Columbia University campus on April 30, 2024, in New York. Columbi ...
College, Jewish student agree on settlement with safety measures
Israeli soldiers drive a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, Wednesday, June ...
Israel says it has started ‘operational activity’ in two areas of central Gaza
An AT&T network problem prevented customers from calling people and businesses using other ...
AT&T confirms service problems affecting nationwide communication
By Kate Brumback Associated Press
June 5, 2024 - 2:33 pm
 

ATLANTA — An appeals court has halted the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others while it reviews the lower court judge’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case.

The Georgia Court of Appeals’ order on Wednesday prevents Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee from moving forward with pretrial motions as he had planned while the appeal is pending. While it was already unlikely that the case would go to trial before the November general election, when Trump is expected to be the Republican nominee for president, this makes that even more certain.

The appeals court on Monday docketed the appeals filed by Trump and eight others and said that “if oral argument is requested and granted,” it is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 4. The court would then have until mid-March to rule, and the losing side would be able to appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court.

A spokesperson for Willis declined to comment on the appeals court ruling.

A Fulton County grand jury in August indicted Trump and 18 others, accusing them of participating in a sprawling scheme to illegally try to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Four defendants have pleaded guilty after reaching deals with prosecutors, but Trump and the others have pleaded not guilty. It is one of four criminal cases against Trump.

Trump and eight other defendants had tried to get Willis and her office removed from the case, arguing that a romantic relationship she had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest. McAfee in March found that no conflict of interest existed that should force Willis off the case, but he granted a request from Trump and the other defendants to seek an appeal of his ruling from the state Court of Appeals.

McAfee wrote that “an odor of mendacity remains.” He said “reasonable questions” over whether Willis and Wade had testified truthfully about the timing of their relationship “further underpin the finding of an appearance of impropriety and the need to make proportional efforts to cure it.” He said Willis could remain on the case only if Wade left, and the special prosecutor submitted his resignation hours later.

The allegations that Willis had improperly benefited from her romance with Wade resulted in a tumultuous couple of months in the case as intimate details of Willis and Wade’s personal lives were aired in court in mid-February.

THE LATEST
Students walk by graffiti near university president Richard Saller's office at Stanford Univers ...
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested at Stanford University
By Terry Chea and John Antczak The Associated Press

Stanford University said 13 people were arrested as law enforcement removed pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied a campus building early Wednesday.

President Joe Biden talks with the U.S. Border Patrol and local officials, as he looks over the ...
Biden unveils new border rules, says GOP ‘left me no choice’
By Seung Min Kim, Colleen Long and Elliot Spagat Associated Press

The proclamation from President Joe Biden would bar migrants from being granted asylum when U.S. officials deem the southern border is overwhelmed.

