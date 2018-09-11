Trump in Pennsylvania, Pence at Pentagon for 9/11 ceremonies

Americans were commemorating 9/11 with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new monument to victims Tuesday, after a year when two attacks demonstrated the enduring threat of terrorism in the nation’s biggest city.

A U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at the Pentagon on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

A New York City firefighter stands at attention by a memorial at the side of a firehouse adjacent to One World Trade Center and the 9/11 Memorial site during ceremonies on the anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

A New York City firefighter stands at attention in front of a memorial on the side of a firehouse adjacent to One World Trade Center and the 9/11 Memorial site during ceremonies on the anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

La-Shawn Clark, left, and Mark Cannizzaro read names of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks during a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in New York. Clark lost her husband, Benjamin Clark, and Cannizzaro lost his cousin, Brian Cannizzaro. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A woman arrives with a sign bearing photo memories for Wilder Gomez at the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in New York. Gomez, from Colombia, was a bartender at Windows on the World on the 103rd floor of the World Trade Center when it was attacked. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at the Pentagon on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

This is the Tower of Voices Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, as the nation marks the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, participate in a sunset memorial service on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, as the nation marks the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

People attending the dedication stand around the 93-foot tall Tower of Voices at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Sept. 9, 2018, where the tower contains 40 wind chimes representing the 40 people that perished in the crash of Flight 93 in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (Keith Srakocic, Pool/AP, File)

The World Trade Center site is seen from an upper floor of 3 World Trade Center in New York, June 7, 2018. (Mark Lennihan/AP, FIle)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One to attend the September 11th Flight 93 Memorial Service in Shanksville, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A woman leaves flowers at the North Pool during a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

President Donald Trump said the nation was recalling “the moment when America fought back” during a Pennsylvania ceremony marking the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Trump said Tuesday during a somber remembrance at the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, that the fallen “joined the immortal ranks of American heroes.”

The president is honoring those killed 17 years ago at the site where the fourth airliner crashed after 40 passengers and crew members realized what was happening and tried to storm the cockpit. He says the fallen “took control of their destiny and changed the course of history.”

Trump listened as the names of the victims were read aloud, followed by the tolling of bells.

At the Pentagon Memorial, Vice President Mike Pence has told family members of the 184 people killed at that site on 9/11 that the nation still grieves with them.

He said it’s important that each new generation know what happened.

Pence recalled the heroism of service members and civilians working in the Pentagon that day.

They evacuated and went back into the building again and again to rescue survivors.

He says the terrorists “hoped to break our spirit and they failed.”

In New York City, Margie Miller was among the thousands of 9/11 victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and others who gathered on a misty Tuesday morning at the memorial plaza where the World Trade Center’s twin towers once stood. She came to the site from her home in suburban Baldwin, as she does 10 or so times a year, to remember her husband, Joel Miller. Only a few fragments of his remains were recovered.

“To me, he is here. This is my holy place,” his widow said before the ceremony began a moment of silence and tolling bells at 8:46 a.m., the time when the trade center was hit by the first of two terrorist-piloted planes. Victims’ relatives who had brought signs bearing photos of their loved ones wordlessly held them high.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence headed to the two other places where hijacked planes crashed on Sept. 11, 2001, in the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

The president and first lady Melania Trump flew to Pennsylvania to join an observance at the Sept. 11 memorial in a field near Shanksville, where a new “Tower of Voices” was dedicated Saturday. Pence is attending a ceremony at the Pentagon. Trump, a Republican and native New Yorker, took the occasion of last year’s anniversary to issue a stern warning to extremists that “America cannot be intimidated.”

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks on 9/11, when international terrorism hit home in a way it previously hadn’t for many Americans. Sept. 11 still shapes American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings, even if it’s less of a constant presence in the public consciousness after 17 years.

Debra Sinodinos, who lost her firefighter cousin Peter Carroll and works near the trade center, said she tries not to let the recent attacks unnerve her.

“You have to move on,” she said as she headed into the anniversary ceremony with her extended family. “Otherwise, you’d live in fear.”

The 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, centered on reading the names of the dead. But each year at ground zero, victims’ relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, inspiration and concern.

For Nicholas Haros Jr., that concern is officials who make comparisons to 9/11 or invoke it for political purposes.

“Stop. Stop,” pleaded Haros, who lost his 76-year-old mother, Frances. “Please stop using the bones and ashes of our loved ones as props in your political theater. Their lives, sacrifices and deaths are worth so much more. Let’s not trivialize them.”

This year’s anniversary comes as a heated midterm election cycle kicks into high gear. But there have long been some efforts to separate the solemn anniversary from politics.

The group 9/11 Day, which promotes volunteering on an anniversary that was declared a national day of service in 2009, routinely asks candidates not to campaign or run political ads for the day. Organizers of the ground zero ceremony allow politicians to attend, but they’ve been barred since 2011 from reading names or delivering remarks.

The names are read by victims’ loved ones, some of them not yet born when the attacks happened.

“Even though I never met you, I’ll never forget you,” Isabella Del Corral said of her grandfather, Joseph Piskadlo.

Hours after the ceremony, two powerful light beams will soar into the night sky from lower Manhattan in the annual “Tribute in Light.”

Memorials to 9/11 continue to grow at Shanksville, where the Tower of Voices will eventually include a wind chime for each of the 40 people killed there, and ground zero, where work is to begin soon on a pathway honoring rescue and recovery workers.

It will serve as a way to honor those who became sick or died from exposure to toxins released when the Trade Center’s twin towers collapsed. Researchers have documented elevated rates of respiratory ailments, post-traumatic stress disorder and other illnesses among people who spent time in the rubble.

About 38,500 people have applied to a compensation fund, and over $3.9 billion in claims have been approved.

Meanwhile, rebuilding continues. A subway station destroyed on 9/11 finally reopened Saturday. In June, doors opened at the 80-story 3 World Trade Center, one of several rebuilt office towers that have been constructed or planned at the site. A performing arts center is rising.

However, work was suspended in December on replacing a Greek Orthodox church crushed in the attacks; the project hit financial problems.

Associated Press writers Stephen Groves and Karen Matthews contributed to this report.