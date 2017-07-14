Trump joins Macron for French Bastille Day events

NICE, France — Commemorations followed celebrations on Bastille Day for French President Emmanuel Macron, who traveled to the Riviera city of Nice for a solemn remembrance of the 86 lives lost one year ago when a huge truck sped through revelers feting France’s national day.

French war planes fly over the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Friday. Paris tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I. (Etienne Laurent, Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, shakes hands with U.S President Donald Trump while First Lady Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron, left, walk on sides after the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris Friday. (Christophe Archambault, Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during a ceremony in Nice, southern France on Friday. Commemorations followed Bastille Day celebrations for Macron, heading to the Riviera city of Nice for a solemn remembrance of the 86 lives lost one year ago when a 19-ton truck throttled through revelers feting France's national day in a terror attack that jolted the nation and stunned the world. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

French President Emmanuel Macron looks at his wife Brigitte, left, during a ceremony in Nice, southern France on Friday. Macron has arrived in the Riviera city of Nice for commemorations one year after the terror attack with a truck that killed 86 revelers. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

French President Emmanuel Macron talks with U.S President Donald Trump next to a huge French flag after the Bastille Day parade in Paris on Friday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

French President Emmanuel Macron, third right,, and his wife Brigitte, fourth left, with U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand in front of a huge American flag after the Bastille Day parade in Paris on Friday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The solemnity in Nice was in sharp contrast to the pomp and display of French military might at the Bastille Day parade hours earlier in the French capital before Macron’s guest of honor, U.S. President Donald Trump. There, U.S. soldiers joined the traditional military parade, a bow to the centennial of the entry of U.S. soldiers into World War I, fighting and dying alongside the French, and to French-U.S. friendship.

A budding friendship between Trump and Macron was on full display at the parade. Trump spent a large portion of his day and a half in Paris with Macron, who went to extraordinary lengths to impress the U.S. president by turning a day of national pride into a celebration of American patriotism and friendship between the two countries.

As Trump prepared to head home to the United States, the leaders clasped hands and held on to each other as they walked. Trump at one point pulled the smaller Macron off balance and held fast as they approached their wives. Even then, Trump held on to Macron’s hand as he shook hands with Macron’s wife, Brigitte.

They appeared to have moved beyond that tense introduction in May, when a white-knuckle handshake that Macron later said was meant to show he’s no pushover was widely interpreted as a sign of the fraught relations to come. Trump’s brand of “America First” politics had unsettled some European allies.

But the body language in Paris this week suggested their relationship has moved to a new level. Both seemed to minimize differences in order to focus on areas where they can work together, such as the crisis in Syria and Mideast security.

Macron, in closing the parade, publicly thanked the U.S. for coming to France’s aid during the war, saying “nothing will ever separate us.”

In Nice, the honors went to victims of the carnage on July 14, 2016, as the city that is considered the jewel of the Riviera and best known as a center of carefree urban life tries to move forward without forgetting.

Fireworks displays were banned and the cannon traditionally fired on Bastille Day was silent. As in Paris, security was tight, the city heavily guarded on land and in the Mediterranean, and the Place Massena, the central square where Macron was to speak, was protected by cement blocks to stop intruders.

Still, the “Patrouille de France” air display team streamed the French colors — blue, white and red — over the crowd, hours after flying over the Champs-Elysees to open the Paris Bastille Day parade.

Two former French presidents, conservative Nicolas Sarkozy and Socialist Francois Hollande, Macron’s predecessor, arrived together. Among other dignitaries present was Prince Albert of Monaco. Macron’s wife Brigitte was also present.

Hundreds of people gathered on the famed Promenade des Anglais — where the truck, driven by a Tunisian long-time Nice resident, barreled into crowds. They laid plaques in the national colors that at day’s end will form a 160-meter-long message.

Earlier, the day had begun with a private interfaith gathering with representatives of seven religions.

Nice resident Jean-Paul Collona, 36, said he wanted to be part of the commemoration “because my parents were present during the attack, and their names could simply have been on those plaques.”

In contrast, the parade in Paris coupled traditional displays of military might with a look at wars past and present — and a nod to the U.S. role in both.

Several highlights of the parade put the United States in the spotlight. Eight U.S. Air Force fighter jets were first invited to immediately follow the nine Alphajets of the “Patrouille de France.” A joint detachment of U.S. 145 Army and Navy troops and Marines soldiers opened the ground parade. Five of them wore period World War I uniforms.

At the end of the ceremony, the two presidential couples left their seats at the Place de la Concorde and stood in front of giant French and American flags that were unfurled by soldiers. Trump was then whisked away.

Macron, in a speech, thanked the U.S. for intervening in World War I and said the fact that Trump was at his side “is the sign of a friendship across the ages.”