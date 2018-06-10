Trump, North Korean leader arrive in Singapore for summit

Air Force One touched down in Singapore’s military Paya Labar Air Base Sunday night ahead of Tuesday’s historic first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un set for Tuesday.

President Donald Trump arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base for a summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In this photo released by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, is greeted by Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan at the Changi International Airport, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore, ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. (Ministry of Communications and Information Singapore via AP)

A police officer guards the entrance of the international media center Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

President Donald Trump arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base for a summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A security tent is set up at the entrance to the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, Sunday, June 10, 2018, ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)

Gurkha police officers stand guard outside the St. Regis Hotel in Singapore, Sunday, June 10, 2018, ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)

In this photo released by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, arrives at the Changi International Airport, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. (Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore via AP)

The summit will be the first ever face to face meeting between an American president and North Korean leader. If talks go well and Pyongyang moves toward de-nuclearization, the hermit kingdom’s neighbors no longer would have to fear a nuclear attack.

South Korean President Moon Jae In suggested last month Trump could win the Nobel Peace Prize for prompting Pyongyang toward denuclearization.

Hours earlier Sunday Kim landed at the city-state’s Changi airport where Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong greeted him.





Kim then proceeded to the St. Regis Hotel as his phalanx of suit-wearing bodyguards ran alongside his limo.

Trump and his foreign policy team headed for Singapore after a rocky G7 meeting in Canada, with a refueling stop in Crete on the way.

During a Saturday press conference in Canada, Trump told reporters his relationship with leaders of the G7 would rate 10 out of 10 even though his participation in the summit was hardly full-throated or well-received by fellow world leaders who opposed his administration’s tariffs on aluminum and steel.

Trump further aggravated the august body Friday morning as he set off for Canada when he suggested the G7 should re-admit Russia, which had been expelled from the G8 in 2014 as punishment for its annexation of Crimea.

After Trump left Canada, the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel tweeted a photo that showed Merkel, flanked by other G7 leaders who also were standing, staring down at Trump who sat with his arms crossed.

Before Trump left for Canada Friday morning, the White House announced Trump would leave earlier than previously scheduled.

Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass warned on Twitter, “The unraveling of the G-7 summit works in NK’s favor as @realDonald Trump will not want to bust up 2 summits in a row lest people conclude he is the problem.”

Former Obama Undersecretary of State Ellen Tauscher told the Review-Journal, “Yes, trip not off to an auspicious start with the unprecedented Trump-initiated mess at G6” — a term bandied about by foreign policy wags who see the Trump divide as turning the annual international bigwig confab from G7 to “G6+1.”

Olivia Enos, a policy analyst with the conservative Heritage Foundation, however, argued “The President’s decision on the G7 commitments is emblematic of his tendency to seek deals that he sees as optimal and advancing US interests and to forego those he does not. The G7 is only an indicator for the summit insofar as it is indicative of Trump’s willingness to forego a half-baked deal with North Korea if he thinks Kim Jong-un is not negotiating in good faith.”

The June 12 summit is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning at 9:00 at the Capella Hotel in Singapore’s resort-rich Sentosa island.

Singapore Prime Minister Vivian Balakrishnan led a delegation that greeted Trump on the tarmac. Trump, who is staying at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, is set to meet with Lee Monday at Istana Palace, where the Prime Minister met with Kim Sunday.

The one-day summit begins Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

Saturday Trump told reporters he expected to know within a minute whether the summit will result in a good deal. If not, he previously has stated, he is willing to walk away.

Foreign policy solons are watching to see if the two sides can come to an agreement on de-nuclearization — as Pyongyang and Washington have very different views on what each country must give up — but Trump has framed the negotiations in starkly personal terms.

“People don’t know much about him,” Trump said Saturday. “I think he’s going to surprise, on the upside, very much on the upside.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.