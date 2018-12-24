Trump reportedly agrees to visit Turkey in 2019

A Turkish official says President Donald Trump has accepted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invitation to visit the country that straddles Asia and Europe.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a meeting of a youth organization in Istanbul Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

ANKARA, Turkey — A Turkish official says President Donald Trump has accepted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invitation to visit the country that straddles Asia and Europe.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters after a Cabinet meeting on Monday that Trump wants to make the trip in 2019 but a date hasn’t been set.

Kalin says Erdogan extended the invitation during a weekend phone call between the two presidents on the withdrawal of American troops from Syria.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that he had a “long and productive” call with Erdogan in which they discussed “the slow & highly coordinated” pullout of U.S. military personnel.

Trump’s surprise decision to withdraw troops from Syria was also announced last week after a call with Erdogan.