Nation and World

Trump signs executive order requiring truck drivers to speak English

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after signing executive orders in the Oval Office ...
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
April 30, 2025 - 7:25 am
 

President Trump has signed an executive order reinforcing an already existing federal law requiring English-language proficiency as a requirement for commercial motor drivers.

In the ordered issued Monday evening, Trump contends the “requirement has not been enforced in years, and America’s roadways have become less safe.”

“My Administration will enforce the law to protect the safety of American truckers, drivers, passengers, and others, including by upholding the safety enforcement regulations that ensure that anyone behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle is properly qualified and proficient in our national language, English,” the order states.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hosted a briefing for influencers at the White House complex, and she told them that Trump would sign an executive order requiring truck drivers to know English.

“There’s a lot of communications problem between truckers on the road,” she said, which is “a public safety risk.”

“We’re going to ensure that our truckers, who are the backbone of our economy, are all able to speak English,” Leavitt said. “That’s a very common sense policy in the United States of America.”

MORE STORIES