Trump thanks all for support, plans to be at RNC in Milwaukee

The Saturday attack in Butler, Pennsylvania, was the most serious attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump waves from the stage as he is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is escorted into a vehicle at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Donald Trump posted early Sunday on Truth Social, thanking everybody for their support in the wake of the Saturday assassination attempt.

The presumptive Republican nominee stated, “it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

Trump appealed for national resilience after the shooting, saying “it is more important than ever that we stand United.”

Senior campaign advisers said Trump was is in “great spirits” and “doing well,” in a staff memo obtained by The Associated Press.

The 45th president and soon-to-be official presidential candidate for the third time, confirmed that he will head to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention that begins on Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Most serious attack since Reagan in 1981

It drew new attention to concerns about political violence in a deeply polarized U.S. less than four months before the presidential election. And it could alter the tenor and security posture at the Republican National Convention.

Organizers said the convention would proceed as planned.

Trump flew to New Jersey after visiting a local Pennsylvania hospital, landing shortly after midnight (9 p.m. Saturday PDT) at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Video posted by an aide showed the former president deplaning his private jet flanked by U.S. Secret Service agents and heavily armed members of the agency’s counter assault team, an unusually visible show of force by his protective detail.

‘It’s sick. It’s sick’

President Joe Biden, who is running against Trump, was briefed on the incident and spoke to Trump several hours after the shooting, the White House said.

“There’s no place in America for this type of violence,” the president said in public remarks. “It’s sick. It’s sick.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.