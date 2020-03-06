52°F
Trump to sign $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak

By Andrew Taylor The Associated Press
March 6, 2020 - 4:49 am
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an $8.3 billion measure on Friday to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The legislation would provide federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments, and help state and local governments prepare for and respond to the threat.

The Senate passed the measure Thursday to help tackle the outbreak in hopes of reassuring a fearful public and accelerating the government’s response to the virus. Its rapid spread is threatening to upend everyday life in the U.S. and across the globe.

The money would pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus that is spreading more widely every day, sending financial markets spiraling again Thursday, disrupting travel and potentially threatening the U.S. economy’s decade-long expansion.

Thursday’s sweeping 96-1 vote sends the bill to the White House for Trump’s signature. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., cast the sole “no” vote. The House passed the bill Wednesday by a 415-2 vote.

Triple the early amount

The plan would more than triple the $2.5 billion amount outlined by the White House 10 days ago. The Trump proposal was immediately discarded by members of Congress from both parties. Instead, the bipartisan leadership of the House and Senate Appropriations committees negotiated the increased figure and other provisions of the legislation in a burst of bipartisan cooperation that’s common on the panel but increasingly rare elsewhere in Washington.

“In situations like this, I believe no expense should be spared to protect the American people, and in crafting this package none was,” said Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala. “It’s an aggressive plan, a vigorous plan that has received an overwhelming positive reaction.”

Trump was sure to sign the measure. It is intended to project confidence and calm as anxiety builds over the impact of the virus, which has claimed 12 lives in the U.S.

“The American people are looking for leadership and want assurance that their government is up to the task of protecting their health and safety,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

The legislation would provide federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments, including $300 million to deliver such drugs to those who need it. More than $2 billion would go to help federal, state and local governments prepare for and respond to the coronavirus threat. An additional $1.3 billion would be used to help fight the virus overseas. There’s also funding to subsidize $7 billion in small business loans.

Other dollars would be directed to help local officials prepare for the potential worsening of the outbreak and subsidize treatment by community health centers. Medicare rules would be loosened to enable remote “telehealth” consultations whereby sick people could to get treatment without visiting a doctor.

Complaints calm down

The legislation comes as carping over the administration’s response to the outbreak is quieting down. Lawmakers in both parties had faulted a shortage of tests for the virus and contrasting messages from Trump and his subordinates. In an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News on Wednesday, Trump downplayed the lethality of the virus, saying the World Health Organization’s updated estimate of a 3.4% death rate in coronavirus cases is “a false number.”

“Now you’re starting to see rapid deployment of tests, which makes me feel better, quite honestly,” said Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., a doctor. “I think their communications are a little better. As long as the president doesn’t contradict the experts and the scientists who know what they’re doing, things will get better.”

Cases near 100,000

As of 4 a.m. Pacific time Friday, there were 99,939 worldwide cases with 3,400 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins CSSE website. The United States had 233 cases and 12 deaths.

The first two cases in Nevada were reporteds Thursday, one in Las Vegas and one in Washoe County.

As the number of people worldwide infected with the new coronavirus approaches 100,000, there is a sense of déjà vu across the West. The spreading outbreak brought scenes of disruption like the ones that played out in Asia: runs on household basics, canceled public events and a cruise ship ordered to stay at sea over virus fears. The potential for the epidemic to deepen poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

as the epidemic takes an economic toll is another concern.

These are some of the latest developments Friday:

Down markets forecast

World stocks and the price of oil dropped sharply again Friday as pessimism prevailed over hopes for central bank action to counter the economic disruption from the virus outbreak.

Rumors that Chinese officials might be overstating the extent to which local businesses are getting back to work also were undermining confidence, traders said.

After broad losses in Asia, France’s CAC 40 shed 3.7% to 5,160, while Germany’s DAX fell 3.6% to 11,515. Britain’s FTSE 100 shed 3.2% to 6,490. U.S. shares were set to slide again, with Dow futures down 2.1% and those for the S&P 500 falling 2.4%.

Bond yields were down as traders expected central banks to have to cut interest rates and flocked to government debt as a haven of safety.

Economic toll grows

The virus’ economic toll from disruptions such as halted travel, closed businesses and reduced factory orders threatens already struggling communities for months to come. The head of the United Nations’ food agency warned of the potential for “absolute devastation” as virus cases worldwide closes in on 100,000 and the outbreak’s effects ripple through Africa and the Middle East.

Virus breaches Vatican walls

A Vatican spokesman confirmed the first case of coronavirus at the city-state that is home to the pope. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said non-emergency medical services at the Vatican have been closed for sanitizing. More details on the identity of the person testing positive were not made available. Pope Francis has been recovering from a cold all week and the Vatican has said he doesn’t have another pathology.

Another cruise ship anchored

Some passengers and crew members aboard a cruise ship held off the California coast were awaiting test results to know if they are infected with the novel coronavirus. A traveler from a previous voyage on the Grand Princess died of COVID-19 disease and at least four others became infected. As results were expected Friday, more than 3,500 people were trapped aboard the 951-foot vessel.

