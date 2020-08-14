Trump to visit seriously ill brother in NY hospital

President Donald Trump planned to visit his younger brother Robert on Friday at a hospital in New York, where the latter is said to be very ill.

In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins then real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, according to the White House. The president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan on Friday. (AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff)

The president held a news conference at the White House before leaving to visit his 72-year-old brother in a Manhattan hospital.

Afterward, he plans to fly to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, to spend the weekend and address the City of New York Police Benevolent Association in Bedminster.

ABC News first reported the illness of Robert Trump, who previously worked for the president at the Trump Organization.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

