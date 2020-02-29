63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Trump updates nation on coronavirus — LIVESTREAM

By Darlene Superville The Associated Press
February 29, 2020 - 10:43 am
 
Updated February 29, 2020 - 11:06 am

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Saturday he’ll address the nation about the coronavirus threat, as officials in Washington state reported the first U.S. death from the virus.

Trump tweeted that he’ll discuss the latest developments at a White House news conference at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Trump addressed the nation from the White House earlier this week.

On Friday, health officials confirmed a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. in a person who didn’t travel internationally or have close contact with anyone who had the virus. The U.S. has a total of about 60 confirmed cases.

At a political rally Friday night in South Carolina, Trump sought to steal some of the spotlight from his Democratic rivals who were campaigning across the state on the evening before its presidential primary. He accused Democrats of “politicizing” the coronavirus threat and boasted about preventive steps he’s ordered in an attempt to keep the virus that originated in China from spreading across the United States. Those steps include barring entry by most foreign nationals who had recently visited China.

More news about coronavirus

“They have no clue. They don’t have a clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa,” Trump said, referring to problems that plagued the Democratic vote in the Iowa caucuses Feb. 3.

“They tried the impeachment hoax. … This is their new hoax,” Trump said of Democratic denunciations of his administration’s coronavirus response.

Some Democrats have said Trump could have acted sooner to bolster the U.S. response to the virus. Democratic and Republican lawmakers also have said his request for an additional $2.5 billion to defend against the virus isn’t enough. They’ve signaled they will provide substantially more funding.

Trump said Democrats want him to fail and argued that steps he’s taken so far have kept cases to a minimum and prevented virus deaths in the U.S.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Three officials of the Oregon Health Authority, left, testify on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, before ...
First US coronavirus death reported in Washington state
By Robert Jablon, Lisa Baumann and Andrew Selsky The Associated Press

Officials in Washington state say a person has died of COVID-19, the first such death in the United States.

A school janitor opens the door to a staff room inside Bothell High School, closed for the day, ...
US schools rush to prepare for possible spread of coronavirus
By Collin Binkley The Associated Press

Districts have been rushing to update emergency plans this week after federal officials warned that the virus, which started in China, is almost certain to begin spreading in the U.S

Eugenia Kendall, right, wears a mask outside of the Vacaville City Hall while standing with her ...
N. California city residents cautious as coronavirus mystery probed
By Don Thompson and Adam Beam The Associated Press

As infectious disease experts fanned out in Vacaville, some residents in the city of 100,000 stocked up on supplies amid fears things could get worse despite official reassurances, while others took the news in stride.

An Italian army soldier blocks off a road leading to the village of Vo'Euganeo, in Italy's nort ...
Virus spread nears 60 countries; lockdown ‘cure’ slows economies
By Foster Klug and Matt Sedensky The Associated Press The Associated Press

A deepening health crisis became an economic one too Friday as the coronavirus outbreak sapped financial markets, emptied shops and businesses and put major sites and events off limits.

This 1948 police booking photo courtesy of Weber State University, Special Collections, shows R ...
1951 interview with Utah brothel owner needs deciphering
The Associated Press

The decades-old shorthand style presented a conundrum for Sarah Langsdon, head of special collections at Weber State in Ogden: no one could read them.

High water from a water main break floods Clinton Drive just east of the East Loop 610 on Thurs ...
Drivers stranded, schools closed after Houston water main break
The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Businesses and schools shut down Thursday after a main line from a plant that supplies water to about half of Houston burst open, submerging vehicles on a flooded freeway and prompting emergency officials in the nation’s fourth-largest city to deploy tanker trucks to mitigate any fire hazards.

Police are seen outside of a house near Potomac and Courtland after a shooting at Molson Coors, ...
Brewery gunman built weapons from mail-order parts, neighbors say
By Gretchen Ehlke and Todd Richmond The Associated Press

Authorities said 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill opened fire at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. complex on Wednesday, killing five male employees before turning his gun on himself.