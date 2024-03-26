58°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Trump urges Israel to ‘finish up’ its Gaza offensive: ‘Got to get it done’

Donald Trump: "Only a madman or a fool would not have reacted to the October 7 attack the way Israel did" (Israel Hayom/YouTube)
Former President Donald Trump in an interview with Israel Hayom. (Ami Shooman/Israel Hayom)
Former President Donald Trump in an interview with Israel Hayom. (Ami Shooman/Israel Hayom)
Former President Donald Trump in an interview with Israel Hayom. (Ami Shooman/Israel Hayom)
Former President Donald Trump in an interview with Israel Hayom. (Ami Shooman/Israel Hayom)
More Stories
FILE - The Truth Social account for former President Donald Trump is seen on a mobile device, W ...
Trump’s social media company to start trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday
Trump urges Israel to ‘finish up’ its Gaza offensive: ‘Got to get it done’
An electronic billboard advertises the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, Monday, March 25, ...
Nearly $2B is up for grabs as Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar
Relatives and supporters of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant g ...
Jerusalem celebrates Purim in shadow of Israel-Hamas war
By Adriana Gomez Licon The Associated Press
March 25, 2024 - 8:01 pm
 
Updated March 25, 2024 - 8:04 pm

Former President Donald Trump said he would have responded the same way as Israel did after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas but urged the country to “finish up” its offensive in Gaza and “get this over with,” warning that international support for the Middle East democracy is fading.

“You have to finish up your war. You have to finish it up. You’ve got to get it done,” he said in an interview with Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom. “We’ve got to get to peace. You can’t have this going on, and I will say Israel has to be very careful because you are losing a lot of the world. You are losing a lot of support.”

Trump, who this month became the Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, brought up global criticism of Israel’s offensive even as he has repeatedly attacked President Joe Biden’s handling of the conflict.

“It (Oct. 7) was an attack that I blame on Biden because they (Hamas) have no respect for him. He can’t put two sentences together. He can’t talk. He’s a very dumb person. He’s a dumb person. His foreign policy throughout 50 years has been horrible. If you look at people that were in other administrations with him, they saw him as a weak, ineffective president, they (Hamas) would have never done that attack if I were there,” Trump said in the interview.

According to the newspaper’s transcript of the interview, Trump said “Israel made a very big mistake” in releasing photos and videos of its offensive in Gaza, commenting the country’s public image is “in ruin.”

“That’s a terrible portrait. It’s a very bad picture for the world,” Trump said. “I think Israel wanted to show that it’s tough, but sometimes you shouldn’t be doing that.”

Soon after the attack in which Hamas terrorists killed about 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and took 250 hostages, Trump denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for allegedly letting him down while he was in the White House. He also said Netanyahu “was not prepared” for the deadly incursion from Gaza.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Trump also again suggested that American Jews were wrong to support Democrats, days after being criticized by some Jewish advocates for saying Jewish Democrats were being disloyal to their religion. He alleged that Biden “supports the enemy.”

The Review-Journal and Israel Hayom are owned by the Adelson family. Dr. Miriam Adelson is publisher of Israel Hayom.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador and Representative to the United Nations, spe ...
US abstains as UN demands Gaza cease-fire
By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the U.S. of “retreating” from a “principled position” by allowing the vote to pass.

Christians walk in the Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem, Sunday, ...
Thousands in Jerusalem fete Palm Sunday as war rages on
The Associated Press

Thousands of Christian faithful attended Palm Sunday celebrations at Jerusalem’s sacred Mount of Olives, marking the first day of Holy Week as conflict surges across the region.

Parachutes drop supplies into the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Ma ...
Israel: 170 terrorists killed in hospital raid
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israel’s military says it has killed more than 170 Hamas terrorists and detained about 480 suspects in the raid on Shifa Hospital that began March 18, calling it a blow to Hamas and other armed groups it says had regrouped there as the war nears the six-month mark.

More stories
Trump urges Israel to ‘finish up’ its Gaza offensive: ‘Got to get it done’
Trump urges Israel to ‘finish up’ its Gaza offensive: ‘Got to get it done’
Netanyahu fires back at US criticism over handling of Gaza
Netanyahu fires back at US criticism over handling of Gaza
US abstains as UN demands Gaza cease-fire
US abstains as UN demands Gaza cease-fire
Israeli officials to come to DC to discuss prospective Rafah operation
Israeli officials to come to DC to discuss prospective Rafah operation
Israel-Hamas war cease-fire talks stall
Israel-Hamas war cease-fire talks stall
UN Security Council to vote on resolution on Ramadan cease-fire
UN Security Council to vote on resolution on Ramadan cease-fire