Trumps visit Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 were fatally shot

President Donald Trump arrived Tuesday to offer America’s support and to grieve with survivors of a deadly synagogue shooting as the Jewish community began burying its dead with funerals for three of the 11 victims.

A person holds a sign during a protest rally on the block of the Jewish Community Center in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, where the funeral for Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018. Rabinowitz was one of 11 people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by President Donald Trump, and Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, right, puts down a white flower at a memorial for those killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Mourners walk behind the hearse carrying the casket of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz to Homewood Cemetery following a funeral service at the Jewish Community Center in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018. Rabinowitz was one of 11 people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — President Donald Trump arrived Tuesday to offer America’s support and to grieve with survivors of a deadly synagogue shooting as the Jewish community began burying its dead with funerals for three of the 11 victims.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived at the Tree of Life synagogue, where a gunman opened fire Saturday in the worst anti-Semitic crime in U.S. history.

The president and first lady were met by Rabbi Jeffrey Myers and Ron Dermer, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, and then led inside the vestibule. Trump lighted a candle before he was led outside to memorial stars for all 11 victims.

Escorted by Myers, the president and first lady placed a stone and white rose on each star erected for the worshippers who were killed.

“The president was very moved by the visit and his time with the rabbi and called it very humbling and very sad,” said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

The rabbi was one of many who embraced Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh to pray and grieve, but the Jewish community here was divided on the visit and the president was met by protesters in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood who chanted “no more hate.”

A University of Pittsburgh student carried a sign that read “Love Trumps Hate.”

Sanders said “the president wanted to show his respect on behalf of the entire country, and to represent the country in this moment and be there to show our support.”

Heavy security was deployed to guard the president during his brief visit to the scene of the crime.

Trump asked to delay visit

The president’s hastily announced trip to Pittsburgh, first made public Monday during a White House press briefing, caught local leaders off guard and resulted in a plea from Mayor Bill Perduto to delay the visit until after the funerals were completed.

Perduto said the request for a delay of the presidential visit was due to the logistics of providing security for an official visit while law enforcement was still investigating the crime scene at the Tree of Life synagogue.

Perduto said the visit was too soon and inappropriate.

“Our focus as a city is on the families,” Perduto said.

Rich Fitzgerald, the Allegheny County executive, also asked Trump and administration officials to postpone the president’s trip, citing the strain on police resources as four remain hospitalized with wounds suffered from a shootout with the gunman on Saturday.

Fitzgerald said the community was trying “to heal” right now and a presidential visit was inappropriate.

Perduto and Fitzgerald declined an offer by the president to meet with him. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., also declined a presidential invitation.

Senate and House leaders, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also declined to attend for various reasons, according to wire reports.

Trump arrived with the first lady, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, a special adviser to the president, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

After appearing at the Tree of Life synagogue, Trump went to the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital to meet with medical staff who treated shooting survivors.

Trump also met with wounded law enforcement officers who were credited with quick action that saved some synagogue worshippers from falling victim to an anti-Semitic gunman.

Robert Bowers, 46, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged with various counts that include hate crimes. Injured in the firefight with police, Bowers was wheeled into court Monday where he was ordered held without bond.

The suspect in the killings used an assault rifle and three pistols. He called out that he wanted to kill Jews before firing his weapons at unsuspecting congregants.

Three funerals held

Before the president’s visit, funerals were held for two special needs brothers, David and Cecil Rosenthal, who were among the 11 killed Saturday. The brothers were pillars of the synagogue’s congregation, and their sister is an employee of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Members of the football team attended the funeral at the Rodef Shalom Temple. Head Coach Mike Tomlin is a resident of Squirrel Hill, a diverse neighborhood in the city and the heart of the Jewish community.

Also remembered Monday was Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, who died trying to help assist and help the wounded. Rabinowitz left the building and was shot to death when he returned to the synagogue to help others out.

The funeral was held at the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill. Mourners lined up outside the center to attend the service for the doctor known for his colorful bow ties and early treatment of AIDS patients when sufferers were shunned for the disease.

“He was always there to help,” said Patricia Conderato, 50, a patient who grew up in Squirrel Hill.

Since the tragedy, people have flocked to the Tree of Life synagogue and the Squirrel Hill community where makeshift memorials have been erected and adorned with flowers, candles and mementos.

“The outpouring has been amazing,” said Ellen Cohen, who lives down the street from the synagogue and heard the gunshots Saturday morning.

Her 88-year-old mother had slept in and was not at Tree of Life when the bloodshed occurred. Many of those killed were close friends.

As Trump and the first lady made unannounced stops in Pittsburgh, two demonstrations were held in Squirrel Hill. A couple thousand demonstrators held placards that read “Denounce White Nationalism,” “Disarm Hate” and “Trump Lies Kill.”

The protesters marched toward the Tree of Life synagogue while the president was there paying respects, but were blocked by a cordon of local police.

After the president departed, many protesters of all ages remained, singing songs and praying.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

5898 Wilkins Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217