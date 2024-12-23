65°F
TSA stunned by ‘extremely concerning’ discovery in woman’s carry-on

A TSA officer flagged a woman’s bag during a routine X-ray screening at Los Angeles International Airport and found almost 90 forbidden items inside, officials said. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Clara Harter Los Angeles Times
December 23, 2024 - 12:40 pm
 
Updated December 23, 2024 - 12:41 pm

LOS ANGELES — A woman flying from Los Angeles to Philadelphia wound up on the TSA’s naughty list after an officer discovered a trove of almost 90 forbidden items inside her carry-on.

A Transportation Security Administration officer flagged the woman’s bag during a routine X-ray screening at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday after noticing what appeared to be several prohibited items, officials said in a statement.

The officer opened the bag in front of the passenger and was shocked to see what was inside: 82 fireworks, three knives, two replica firearms and a canister of pepper spray — none of which are allowed in carry-on luggage.

Although TSA officers are used to sometimes seeing bizarre items inside passenger luggage, officials in a news release said this discovery surprised even the most-tenured officer.

“The sheer number of prohibited items discovered in a single carry-on bag is extremely concerning,” LAX TSA Federal Security Director Jason Pantages said in a statement. “Let this incident serve as a reminder to all travelers to double-check the contents of your bag prior to coming to the airport.”

The TSA officer contacted Los Angeles World Airports police, who came to the Terminal 4 security checkpoint and interviewed the passenger. The airport police bomb squad also responded and confiscated the explosives.

Fireworks and other explosives are never allowed on an airplane, according to the TSA. Replica firearms and knives, on the other hand, are permitted in checked baggage.

Pepper spray is more complicated. A single 4-ounce container with a safety seal is generally allowed in checked baggage, but larger canisters of self-defense spray containing more than 2% by mass of tear gas are not, according to the TSA.

Some airlines do not allow any kind of pepper spray, so travelers should contact theirs before traveling.

Travelers who are confused about what’s OK to stow in checked or carry-on bags can consult the “What Can I Bring?” feature in the MyTSA app. They can also send a picture of an item to AskTSA on X or Facebook for assistance.

