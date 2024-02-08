Tucker Carlson interview with Vladimir Putin to stream online Thursday

The conservative host, formerly of Fox News, confirmed earlier this week that he was in Russia to interview the country’s president.

US conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson will stream an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at 3 p.m. Pacific, according to an Instagram post on Carlson’s account.

The interview, which took place Tuesday, can be watched at tuckercarlson.com.

“We’re in journalism,” he said in a video posted to social media earlier this week. “Our duty is to inform people.”

Carlson was first spotted in Moscow over the weekend attending a performance at the Bolshoi Theater. When asked Monday if an interview with Putin was on his agenda, he told Kremlin-adjacent newspaper Izvestia, “We’ll see.” But the 54-year-old conservative made clear Tuesday that was his plan and offered an explanation.

“Two years into a war that’s reshaping the entire world, most Americans are not informed,” Carlson said of Russia’s war with Ukraine, which began in February 2022. “They have no real idea what’s happening in this region.”

Carson also thanked Elon Musk “to his great credit” for allowing his unedited Putin interview to be posted on social media platform X, which began hosting Carlson’s content after Fox News dumped the former primetime host in April.

According to Carlson, he’s not interviewing the Russian leader because “we love Vladimir Putin,” but rather because “we love the United States.”

Carlson has been heavily criticized for numerous comments he’s made sympathetic to the way Putin and his politics are perceived in the U.S.