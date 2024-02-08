47°F
Tucker Carlson interview with Vladimir Putin to stream online Thursday

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News
February 8, 2024 - 10:16 am
 
US conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action USA con ...
US conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson will stream an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at 3 p.m. Pacific, according to an Instagram post on Carlson’s account.

The interview, which took place Tuesday, can be watched at tuckercarlson.com.

“We’re in journalism,” he said in a video posted to social media earlier this week. “Our duty is to inform people.”

Carlson was first spotted in Moscow over the weekend attending a performance at the Bolshoi Theater. When asked Monday if an interview with Putin was on his agenda, he told Kremlin-adjacent newspaper Izvestia, “We’ll see.” But the 54-year-old conservative made clear Tuesday that was his plan and offered an explanation.

“Two years into a war that’s reshaping the entire world, most Americans are not informed,” Carlson said of Russia’s war with Ukraine, which began in February 2022. “They have no real idea what’s happening in this region.”

Carson also thanked Elon Musk “to his great credit” for allowing his unedited Putin interview to be posted on social media platform X, which began hosting Carlson’s content after Fox News dumped the former primetime host in April.

According to Carlson, he’s not interviewing the Russian leader because “we love Vladimir Putin,” but rather because “we love the United States.”

Carlson has been heavily criticized for numerous comments he’s made sympathetic to the way Putin and his politics are perceived in the U.S.

A Marine CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter flies during training at Marine Corps Air Station Mir ...
Crews work to recover remains of 5 Marines killed in copter crash
By Julie Watson and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

Authorities say the CH-53E Super Stallion vanished late Tuesday night while returning to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego after training at Creech Air Force Base.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, We ...
Blinken says a Hamas-Israel deal is still possible
By Matthew Lee, Tia Goldenberg and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a cease-fire and hostage-release agreement between Israel and Hamas was still possible, despite the two sides being far apart.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch as an Army carry team moves the flag-draped ...
US drone strike kills milita commander in Baghdad, officials say
By Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Aamer Madhani Associated Press

The drone strike in Baghdad’s heavily guarded Green Zone killed three members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah militia, according to American officials.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al T ...
Qatar gets ‘positive’ response from Hamas on cease-fire plan
By Matthew Lee, Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Hamas’ response to the latest plan for a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages was “generally positive,” key mediator Qatar said Tuesday.

