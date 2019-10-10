Turkey president says 109 ‘terrorists killed’ in Syria push

Turkey’s president says that there have been 109 “terrorists killed” — a reference to Syrian Kurdish fighters — since Ankara launched an offensive into Syria the previous day.

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, smoke billows from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

Kurdish demonstrators and supporters of jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, protest against the Turkish airstrikes on northern Syria, during a demonstration in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Turkey launched a military operation Wednesday against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria with a series of airstrikes hitting a town on Syria's northern border. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

Syrians flee shelling by Turkish forces in Ras al Ayn, northeast Syria, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday the start of a Turkish military operation against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria. (AP Photo)

Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, right, speaks on the phone alongside Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Gen. Yasar Guler in an operation room at army headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Turkey's Defense Ministry says Turkish ground forces have moved across the border to fight against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria, hours after Turkish jet and artillery pounded areas in Syria's northern border. (Turkish Defence Ministry via AP, Pool)

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Ceylanpınar, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, smoke billows from targets inside Syria, in the town of Ra's al-Ayn, during bombardment by Turkish forces Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, and Ssortly after the Turkish operation inside Syria had started, a flag of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, flies on a building, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

In this photo taken late Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, center, with Turkish army's top commanders in an operation room at the army headquarters, in Ankara, Turkey. Turkey's Defense Ministry says on Thursday Turkish ground troops are continuing their advance against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.(Turkish Defence Ministry via AP, Pool)

BEIRUT — Turkey’s president says that there have been 109 “terrorists killed” — a reference to Syrian Kurdish fighters — since Ankara launched an offensive into Syria the previous day.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not elaborate and the reports on the ground did not indicate anything remotely close to such a large number of casualties.

Erdogan also warned the European Union not to call Ankara’s incursion into Syria an “invasion,” and renewed his threat of letting Syrian refugees flood Europe.

He reiterated an earlier statement that Turkey could “open the gates” for an influx of Syrian migrants to Europe.

Erdogan spoke to ruling party officials on Thursday, saying Turkey seeks to prevent the creation of a “terror state” along its border with Syria.

Earlier, Turkey’s state-run news agency says Turkey-allied Syrian opposition fighters have “cleared of terror” two villages across the border in Syria.

Anadolu Agency said on Thursday the Turkish-backed fighters entered the villages of Yabisa and Tel Fander. It did not provide further details.

Maj. Youssef Hammoud, a spokesman for Turkey-backed Syrian rebels, tweeted that they were in Yabisa, near the town of Tal Abyad, describing it as “the first village to win freedom.”

Meanwhile, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Turkish commandos entered the village of Beir Asheq, near the town of Tal Abyad on Thursday morning.

Turkish forces began a ground offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria on Wednesday under the cover of airstrikes and artillery shelling.

Attack condemned

Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, whose country currently holds the European Union’s rotating presidency, says that Finland condemns Turkey’s offensive in Syria and appeals for the cessation of hostilities.

Rinne said in a statement on Thursday that Turkey’s actions “aggravate the already complex crisis in Syria.”

He says: “We are very concerned about the impacts of the measures on the humanitarian situation in Syria. Hostilities in the region may provoke further displacements.”

Rinne added that the Finnish government would cease granting new arms exports licenses to Turkey or other countries “engaged in war” in the area.

Turkey advances after US pullback

Turkey’s invasion of northeastern Syria began on Wednesday after U.S. troops pulled back from the area, paving the way for Turkey’s assault on Syrian Kurdish forces, long been allied with the U.S.

The ministry said Turkish jets and artillery struck 181 targets east of the Euphrates River since the incursion started.

Turkey says it intends to create a “safe zone” that would push Kurdish militia away from its border and eventually allow the repatriation of up to 2 million Syrian refugees.

The Turkish invasion is widely condemned around the world.