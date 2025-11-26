65°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

2 National Guard members shot near White House, AP source says

National Guard patrol along the National Mall in front of the Capitol, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025 ...
National Guard patrol along the National Mall in front of the Capitol, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
The White House, Washington D.C. (CNN)
The White House, Washington D.C. (CNN)
More Stories
A shopper heads into a Walmart store Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/Dav ...
What’s open on Thanksgiving?
Lake Havasu City from above. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
This Arizona town is an unexpected magnet for Californians: ‘We do it our way’
Cans of Campbell's soup are seen in Washington on Jan. 8, 2014. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Campbell’s executive on leave after lawsuit claims he said company’s food is for ‘poor people’
Jamaican musician, singer and actor Jimmy Cliff performs during the Timbre Rock and Roots conce ...
Reggae giant Jimmy Cliff dead at 81
By Alanna Durkin Richer and Gary Fields Associated Press
November 26, 2025 - 12:05 pm
 

WASHINGTON — A suspect is in custody in the shooting of National Guard members in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, police said.

Two guard soldiers were shot near the White House and their conditions aren’t immediately known, according to two law enforcement officials not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Emergency vehicles were seen responding to the area and at least one helicopter landed on the National Mall.

The Joint DC Task Force confirmed they were responding to an incident in the vicinity of the White House in the movements after reports of the shooting. However, the spokesperson wouldn’t immediately confirm or deny if any National Guard members had been shot.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they were responding to a shooting but didn’t immediately provide more information.

A spokesperson for Mayor Muriel Bowser said that local leaders were actively monitoring the situation. The mayor was in the city when the incident occurred.

President Donald Trump was at his West Palm Beach golf course when the shooting took place.

“The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation. The President has been briefed,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Hundreds of National Guard members from the district and several states have been patrolling the nation’s capital after President Donald Trump in August issued an emergency order in the capital, federalizing the local police force and sending in the guard from eight states and the District of Columbia.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A shopper heads into a Walmart store Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/Dav ...
What’s open on Thanksgiving?
By Matt Ott Associated Press

Most big U.S. retailers are closed on Thanksgiving Day. However, many will open early the following day, Black Friday, the unofficial start of the holiday gift-buying season and the biggest shopping day of the year.

Jamaican musician, singer and actor Jimmy Cliff performs during the Timbre Rock and Roots conce ...
Reggae giant Jimmy Cliff dead at 81
By Hillel Italie Associated Press

Jimmy Cliff, the charismatic reggae pioneer and actor who preached joy, defiance and resilience in such classics as “Many Rivers to Cross” and “You Can Get it If You Really Want” and starred in “The Harder They Come,” has died at 81.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is seen in this provided photo. (Christian Thomps ...
Disneyland may soon move to dynamic pricing, Disney CFO says
Brady MacDonald, The Orange County Register

A new airline-style demand pricing model recently adopted by Disneyland Paris that rewards visitors who book early and punishes those who wait too long to buy tickets may soon be coming to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

President Donald Trump speaks during the Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center, Wednesda ...
Trump accuses Democrats of sedition ‘punishable by death’
By Meg Kinnard Associated Press

Donald Trump on Thursday accused half a dozen Democratic lawmakers of sedition “punishable by DEATH” after the lawmakers — all veterans of the armed services and intelligence community — called on U.S. military members to uphold the Constitution and defy “illegal orders.”

President Donald Trump speaks during an event, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Loche ...
Jeffrey Epstein case files bill signed by Trump
By Seung Min Kim The Associated Press

President Donald Trump signed legislation to release files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, bowing to political pressure from his own party after initially resisting those efforts.

MORE STORIES