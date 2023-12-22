58°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

U.N. approves resolution on aid to Gaza without call for suspension of hostilities

By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press
December 22, 2023 - 9:51 am
 
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during the Security Council meeting at U ...
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during the Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
People gather during the Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Dec. ...
People gather during the Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at the COP28 ...
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
People stand in the mostly empty Security Council chambers at United Nations headquarters, Thur ...
People stand in the mostly empty Security Council chambers at United Nations headquarters, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The United States, key allies and Arab nations are engaging in high-level diplomacy in hopes of avoiding another U.S. veto of a new U.N. resolution on desperately needed aid to Gaza ahead of a long-delayed vote. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
People stand in Security Council chamber at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. ...
People stand in Security Council chamber at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
People gather during the Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Dec. ...
People gather during the Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

UNITED NATIONS — After many delays, the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution Friday calling for immediately speeding up aid deliveries to civilians in Gaza but without the original call for an “urgent suspension of hostilities” between Israel and Hamas.

The vote in the 15-member council was 13-0 with the United States and Russia abstaining. It followed a U.S. veto of a Russian amendment that would have restored the call for a suspension of hostilities. That vote was 10 members in favor, the U.S. against and four abstentions.

The revised text was negotiated during a week and a half of high-level diplomacy by the United States, the United Arab Emirates on behalf of Arab nations and others.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said late Thursday the United States, Israel’s closest ally, backed it. The U.S. abstention avoided a second U.S. veto of a Gaza resolution following Hamas’ surprise Oct. 7 terrorist attacks inside Israel.

Council members met behind closed doors on Thursday to discuss a revised draft resolution, then delayed the vote so they could consult their capitals on the significant changes, aimed at avoiding a U.S. veto. A new text with a few minor revisions was circulated Friday morning.

The circulation of the new draft culminated a week and a half of high-level negotiations involving Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Between Tuesday and Thursday, Blinken spoke to the foreign ministers of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates three times each as well as to the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Britain, France and Germany.

The vote, initially scheduled for Monday, has been delayed every day since then.

Thomas-Greenfield described the resolution as “strong” and said it “is fully supported by the Arab group that provides them what they feel is needed to get humanitarian assistance on the ground.”

But it was stripped of its key provision — a call for “the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

Instead, it calls “for urgent steps to immediately allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and also for creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.” The steps are not defined, but diplomats said if adopted this would mark the council’s first reference to stopping fighting.

On a key sticking point concerning aid deliveries, the new draft eliminates a previous request for the U.N. “to exclusively monitor all humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza provided through land, sea and air routes” by outside parties to confirm their humanitarian nature.

It substitutes a request to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres to expeditiously appoint “a senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator with responsibility for facilitating, coordinating, monitoring and verifying” whether relief deliveries to Gaza that are not from the parties to the conflict are humanitarian goods. It asks the coordinator to expeditiously establish a “mechanism” to speed aid deliveries and demands that the parties to the conflict — Israel and Hamas — cooperate with the coordinator.

Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. negotiated the new draft with the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council which sponsored the resolution, and with Egypt, which borders Gaza, and others. This mainly bypassed the 13 other council members, several of whom objected to being left out, according to diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity because the consultations were private.

According to a report released Thursday by 23 U.N. and humanitarian agencies, Gaza’s entire 2.2 million population is in a food crisis or worse and 576,600 are at the “catastrophic” starvation level. With supplies to Gaza cut off except for a small trickle, the U.N. World Food Program has said 90 percent of the population is regularly going without food for a full day.

During the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, Hamas terrorists killed about 1,200 people in Israel and took about 240 hostages back to Gaza.

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, since the war started. Hamas controls the Gaza Strip, and its Health Ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.

Security Council resolutions are legally binding, but in practice many parties choose to ignore the council’s requests for action. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, though they are a significant barometer of world opinion.

MOST READ
1
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
2
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
3
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
4
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
5
Police: Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash
Police: Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in ...
Israel expands ground war against Hamas
By Najib Jobain and Sam Magdy The Associated Press

The air and ground campaign also continued in the north, even as Israel says it is in the final stages of clearing out Hamas terrorists there.

Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from Southern Israel, Frida ...
Israeli-American national killed by Hamas, Israel confirms
/ RJ wire services

Officials said the wife of an Israeli-American national killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack is being held hostage, according to a report from The Washingtnon Post.

A demonstrator waves a flag with marijuana leaves depicted on it during a protest calling for t ...
Biden to pardon thousands of certain marijuana offenses
By Zeke Mller The Associated Press

President Biden is pardoning thousands of people who were convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana on federal lands and in the District of Columbia.

The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda Motor’s ...
Over 2.5M Honda, Acura cars recalled due to fuel pump defect
The Associated Press

Honda Motor’s American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.

More stories
U.S. in high-level diplomacy with U.N. resolution in limbo
U.S. in high-level diplomacy with U.N. resolution in limbo
U.N. Security Council delays vote on resolution to halt hostilities in Gaza
U.N. Security Council delays vote on resolution to halt hostilities in Gaza
U.N. Security Council in intense negotiations on Gaza resolution
U.N. Security Council in intense negotiations on Gaza resolution
U.N. General Assembly votes to demand a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza
U.N. General Assembly votes to demand a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza
Israel blames UN for slow aid as Guterres warns of catastrophe
Israel blames UN for slow aid as Guterres warns of catastrophe
Israel says months of fighting lie ahead in Gaza
Israel says months of fighting lie ahead in Gaza