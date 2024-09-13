U.N. cutting back on Yemen activities after crackdown by Houthi terrorists on humanitarian staff

The United Nations is cutting back its activities in Yemen in response to a crackdown by Houthi terrorists on staff working for the U.N. and other organizations.

Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Joyce Msuya speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations is cutting back its activities in Yemen in response to a crackdown by Houthi terrorists on staff working for the U.N. and other humanitarian, human rights, development and education organizations, the top U.N. aid official said Thursday.

Acting U.N. humanitarian chief Joyce Msuya told the U.N. Security Council that the United Nations has taken steps “to minimize the exposure of staff to risk in Houthi-controlled areas.”

The U.N. has narrowed its focus to “essential lifesaving and life-sustaining activities,” she said, and is deprioritizing broader activities to develop the Arab world’s poorest nation.

In June, the Houthis detained more than 60 people working with the U.N. and other organizations, according to the U.N. Human Rights Office. Days later, the Houthis said they had arrested members of what they called an “American-Israeli spy network.” The Houthis’ claims could not be independently verified.

Msuya said the U.N. strongly rejects “false allegations” by the Houthis against humanitarians.

“These allegations threaten the safety of staff, further hinder the ability of the U.N. and its partners to serve the Yemeni people and must cease immediately,” she said.

Msuya and U.N. special envoy Hans Grundberg reiterated Secretary-General António Guterres’ demand for the immediate release of all those detained including U.N. personnel, members of civil society, staff of diplomatic missions, private sector employees and individuals from minority religious communities.

Grundberg said it has been more than 100 days since the Houthis launched a wave of detentions “targeting Yemenis engaged in critical efforts related to humanitarian assistance.”