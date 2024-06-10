98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

U.N. food agency pauses aid work at U.S. pier in Gaza over security concerns

FILE - The image provided by U.S. Central Command, of the coast of Gaza Strip on May 16, 2024. ...
FILE - The image provided by U.S. Central Command, of the coast of Gaza Strip on May 16, 2024. (U.S. Central Command via AP)
More Stories
Israeli soldiers near the Israeli-Gaza border as seen from southern Israel, Monday, June 10, 20 ...
U.N. Security Council adopts a cease-fire resolution aimed at ending Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second right, greets an Israeli official upon his arriv ...
In Israel, Blinken urges Hamas to accept cease-fire proposal
Palestinians look at the aftermath of the Israeli bombing in Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, ...
‘Ultimate surprise’: How an Israeli raid freed 4 hostages in Gaza
According to a new Bankrate survey on tipping culture, 59% of Americans view tipping negatively ...
More than 1 in 3 Americans think tipping culture has gotten out of control, survey says
By Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press
June 10, 2024 - 1:11 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The director of the U.N. World Food Program said Sunday the program has “paused” its distribution of humanitarian aid from an American-built pier off Gaza, saying she was “concerned about the safety of our people” after what had been one of the deadliest days of the war there.

Saturday saw both an Israeli military assault that freed four hostages but left 274 Palestinians and one Israeli commando dead, and, Cindy McCain said, two of WFP’s warehouses in Gaza had been “rocketed” and a staffer injured.

The U.N. announcement of the pause appears to be the latest setback for the U.S. sea route.

The U.S. Agency for International Development described the pause as a step to allow for a security review by the humanitarian community in Gaza. USAID works with the World Food Program and their humanitarian partners in Gaza to distribute food and other aid coming from the U.S.-operated pier.

Completed in mid-May, the U.S. pier was operational for only about a week before being knocked offline by storm damage for two weeks. After repairs, it returned to operation again Saturday, bringing in 1.1 million pounds of food and other aid, before McCain said her agency was pausing its humanitarian work there.

The U.N. agency gave no further details, including how long the pause would last. WFP spokespeople did not respond to requests for further details.

Asked about the pier operation during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, McCain said: “Right now we’re paused.”

“I’m concerned about the safety of our people after the incident yesterday,” McCain said, without elaboration. “We also, two of our warehouses, the warehouse complex were rocketed yesterday.”

“We’ve stepped back for the moment,” she said, and want “to make sure that we’re on safe terms and on safe ground before we’ll restart. But the rest of the country is operational. We’re doing … everything we can in the north and the south.”

USAID said in a statement to The Associated Press that it was working with other U.S. government officials and with humanitarian groups in Gaza “to ensure that aid can safely and effectively resume movement following completion of the security review that the humanitarian community is currently undertaking.”

President Joe Biden in March announced in his State of the Union address that he had directed the U.S. military to set up the temporary pier.

Saturday’s return to operation for the U.S. pier project came the same day that Israel mounted a heavy air and ground assault that rescued four hostages, who had been taken by Hamas during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack that launched the war in Gaza.

Pushing back against social media claims after the Israeli military operation, U.S. Central Command said in a tweet Saturday that neither the pier nor any of its equipment, personnel or other assets were used in the Israeli operation. It noted that Israel used an area south of the pier “to safely return hostages.”

A core principle of humanitarian groups holds that their work must be independent of the mission of combatants in a conflict zone, so as to keep aid operations and aid workers from becoming targets.

USAID said in a separate statement Saturday that no humanitarian workers were involved in the Israeli operation.

Speaking of the “rocketing” of the WFP warehouses, McCain said Sunday that one staffer was injured but “everybody else is fine.”

“That’s why a cease-fire is necessary. That’s why we need to stop this,” so that aid from her program and other organizations can flow into Gaza “at scale.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel's three-member War Cabinet announces his resignation i ...
Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war Cabinet, resigns
By Melanie Lidman Associated Press

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation Sunday, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of mismanaging the war effort.

FILE - The image provided by U.S, Central Command, shows U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 7th ...
Aid flowing after repaired U.S.-built pier in Gaza reconnected
By Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp The Associated Press

The U.S. military-built pier designed to carry aid into Gaza by boat has been reconnected to the beach, and food and other supplies has begun to flow.

Almog Meir Jan, 21, kidnapped from Israel in a Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, raises his ha ...
Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack
By Wafaa Shurafa, Sam Mednick and Jack Jeffrey The Associated Press

Israel on Saturday carried out its largest hostage rescue operation since the latest war with Hamas terrorists began, taking four to safety out of central Gaza.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Scuffles erupt between police, protesters demanding return of Israeli hostages
recommend 2
First aid from U.S. pier reaches Palestinians, U.N. says
recommend 3
US-built Gaza pier damaged by rough seas will be removed and repaired
recommend 4
Israel says it has started ‘operational activity’ in two areas of central Gaza
recommend 5
IDF: 3 more hostages’ bodies recovered; Egypt to permit aid trucks through Gaza entry
recommend 6
Trucks carrying aid for Gaza Strip cross new US pier