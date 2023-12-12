60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

U.N. General Assembly votes to demand a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press
December 12, 2023 - 1:51 pm
 
Palestinian United Nations Ambassador Riyad Mansour, right, speaks during a press conference ah ...
Palestinian United Nations Ambassador Riyad Mansour, right, speaks during a press conference ahead of a U.N. General Assembly vote on a resolution calling for a cease fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Palestinian United Nations Ambassador Riyad Mansour, second from right, speaks during a press c ...
Palestinian United Nations Ambassador Riyad Mansour, second from right, speaks during a press conference ahead of a U.N. General Assembly vote on a resolution calling for a cease fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Palestinian United Nations Ambassador Riyad Mansour, third from left, confer with diplomats bef ...
Palestinian United Nations Ambassador Riyad Mansour, third from left, confer with diplomats before the United Nations General Assembly vote on a resolution, calling on Israel to uphold legal and humanitarian obligations in its war with Hamas, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly voted on Tuesday to demand a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.

The vote in the 193-member world body was 153 in favor, 10 against and 23 abstentions. The support was higher than for an Oct. 27 resolution that called for a “humanitarian truce” leading to a cessation of hostilities, where the vote was 120-14 with 45 abstentions.

After the United States vetoed a resolution in the Security Council on Friday demanding a humanitarian cease-fire, Arab and Islamic nations called for an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly to vote on a resolution making the same demand.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding. But the assembly’s messages “are also very important” and reflect world opinion, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Monday.

The General Assembly vote reflect the growing isolation of the United States as it refuses to join demands for a cease-fire. More than the United Nations or any other international organization, the United States is seen as the only entity capable of persuading Israel to accept a cease-fire as its closest ally and biggest supplier of weaponry.

In tougher language than usual, though, President Joe Biden warned before the vote that Israel was losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza.

“I think it will send a message to Washington and to others,” Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, told reporters before the vote. He said a demand from the United Nations, whether it’s the Security Council or the General Assembly, should be looked at as binding.

“And Israel has to abide by it, and those who are shielding and protecting Israel until now should also look at it this way, and therefore act accordingly,” Mansour said.

The resolution expresses “grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population,” and it says Palestinians and Israelis must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.

It also demands that all parties comply with international humanitarian law, “notably with regard to the protection of civilians,” and calls for “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access.”

The resolution makes no mention of Hamas, whose terrorists killed about 1,200 people and abducted about 240 in the surprise attack inside Israel on Oct. 7 that set off the war.

One amendment proposed by the United States would have added a paragraph stating that the assembly “unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas.”

A second amendment proposed by Austria would have added that the hostages are “held by Hamas and other groups” and should be released “immediately.”

Both amendments were voted down.

With the war in its third month, the Palestinian death toll in Gaza has surpassed 18,000, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.

MOST READ
1
Legendary rockers restarting Las Vegas Strip residency
Legendary rockers restarting Las Vegas Strip residency
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
3
2 children, 2 adults dead in northwest valley murder-suicide
2 children, 2 adults dead in northwest valley murder-suicide
4
CARTOONS: The clown who keeps upstaging Trump
CARTOONS: The clown who keeps upstaging Trump
5
Homebuilder buys Summerlin land for $44.7M
Homebuilder buys Summerlin land for $44.7M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washi ...
Biden: Israel losing support internationally
By Colleen Long and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

The president’s comments to donors during a fundraiser come hours before a United Nations vote demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Israeli forces evacuate a wounded soldier from Gaza, near the border between Gaza and southern ...
Israel pumping seawater into Hamas tunnels: WSJ
By Najib Jobain, Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Biden administration officials say the process could help destroy the tunnels, where Israel believes the terrorist group is hiding hostages, fighters and munitions.

Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on C ...
Harvard under heightened pressure after Penn leadership ousted
By Janet Lorin and Amanda Gordon Bloomberg News

Some of America’s most elite universities have been under unprecedented scrutiny, capping weeks of accusations that schools tolerate antisemitism while decrying other forms of racism and bias.

More stories
Security Council resolution seeks urgent humanitarian pauses, corridors in Gaza
Security Council resolution seeks urgent humanitarian pauses, corridors in Gaza
Justice investigating deaths, kidnappings of Americans in Hamas attack
Justice investigating deaths, kidnappings of Americans in Hamas attack
Biden: Israel losing support internationally
Biden: Israel losing support internationally
EU condemns Hamas for use of hospitals, civilians as ‘human shields’
EU condemns Hamas for use of hospitals, civilians as ‘human shields’
Biden approves emergency tank ammunition sale to Israel
Biden approves emergency tank ammunition sale to Israel
Israel blames UN for slow aid as Guterres warns of catastrophe
Israel blames UN for slow aid as Guterres warns of catastrophe