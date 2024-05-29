94°F
U.S. calls Algeria’s proposed U.N. resolution demanding Israel halt offensive in Rafah not helpful

United Nations United Kingdom Ambassador Barbara Woodward, left, confers with United States Amb ...
United Nations United Kingdom Ambassador Barbara Woodward, left, confers with United States Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, right, United States Deputy U.N. Ambassador Robert Wood, center, during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council over the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press
May 29, 2024 - 1:37 pm
 

UNITED NATIONS — The United States said Wednesday a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and halt to Israel’s military operation in the southern city of Rafah “is not going to be helpful.”

Algeria, the Arab representative on the council, circulated the draft resolution Tuesday evening to its 15 members after emergency council consultations on the escalating Israeli operation in Rafah.

U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s monthly Mideast meeting that “another resolution is not necessarily going to change anything on the ground.”

He said the U.S. is focused on getting an agreement on a temporary pause in the fighting and the release of some 125 hostages taken during the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on southern Israel, and then working on a long-term end to the seven-month war.

Algeria’s U.N. Ambassador Amar Bendjama circulated the resolution as Israel pushed ahead with its military operation in Rafah.

The draft resolution demands compliance with previous council resolutions that call for the opening of all border crossings and humanitarian access to Gaza’s 2.3 million people.

The draft resolution, obtained Tuesday evening by The Associated Press, also demands that the cease-fire be respected by all parties and calls for the release of all hostages.

Some diplomats said they hoped for a quick vote, even as early as Wednesday, but the U.S. opposition leaves the resolution’s future in doubt.

The United States has vetoed multiple resolutions demanding a cease-fire in Gaza, although it abstained on a call for a temporary cessation during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White Ho ...
US condemns deaths but says Israel policy unchanged
By Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

The White House condemned the deaths of dozens of civilians as a result of an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, but it is not planning any policy changes as a result.

Customers stand in a restaurant while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appears on a televis ...
Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognize a Palestinian state
By Joseph Wilson The Associated Press

Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognized a Palestinian state Tuesday in a coordinated effort to add international pressure on Israel to soften its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist-led attack.

