87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

U.S. envoy in Lebanon to try and head off larger war

US special envoy Amos Hochstein meets with Lebanon's caretaker prime minister in Beirut on Jan. ...
US special envoy Amos Hochstein meets with Lebanon's caretaker prime minister in Beirut on Jan. 11, 2024, amid continuing tensions on the Lebanese-Israeli border. (Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
FILE - Pro-Palestinian student protesters barricade the entrance to the student services buildi ...
Pro-Palestinian encampment cleared from Cal State LA
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a state memorial ceremony for the victi ...
Netanyahu tells U.S. ‘give us the tools and we’ll finish the job’
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 17, 2023, shows three reca ...
FDA: Dollar Tree left lead-tainted applesauce pouches on shelves after recall
U.S. Postal Service vehicles are seen in this Associated Press file photo. (AP Photo/Nati Harni ...
USPS will suspend mail service Wednesday for Juneteenth
Alisa Odenheimer, Bloomberg News
June 18, 2024 - 1:11 pm
 
Updated June 18, 2024 - 1:37 pm

JERUSALEM — Israel’s military says it has “approved and validated” operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon as months of fighting with Hezbollah terrorists, the Arab world’s most significant paramilitary force, threaten to spiral into a full-blown war.

The military statement did not promise an imminent Israeli offensive in Lebanon — any plans must still be vetted by Israel’s leaders. The military did not specify what the plans entailed.

The statement came as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden described the ongoing conflict between the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah and Israeli forces on the Lebanon-Israel border as a “very serious situation” and said Tuesday on a visit to Beirut that efforts to find a diplomatic solution to head off a larger war are urgent.

Amos Hochstein met with officials in Lebanon after visiting Israel the day before.

“We’ve seen an escalation over the past few weeks,” Hochstein told reporters in Beirut after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who frequently acts as a conduit between Washington and Hezbollah. “What President Biden wants to do is to avoid a further escalation into a greater war.”

Hochstein also called on the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas to accept a Washington-backed proposal for a cease-fire and hostage exchange deal to end the war in Gaza, which he said could also bring the conflict in Lebanon to an end.

As Hochstein met with officials in Beirut, Hezbollah launched four projectiles toward Israel on Tuesday afternoon, breaking three days of relative calm.

The Israeli military said all of the launches were intercepted, although debris from an explosive drone started a brush fire near the border, according to the Israeli Fire and Rescue Services.

Also on Tuesday, state media in Lebanon reported an Israeli drone strike on a car on the highway north of the coastal city of Tyre. It wasn’t immediately clear who was in the car or how many people were killed or injured.

Cross-border attacks by Israel and Hezbollah have been taking place almost daily since a Hamas-led terrorist attack on Oct. 7 started the war in Gaza.

The attacks escalated dramatically a week ago, after Israel killed a high-ranking Hezbollah commander in a strike on south Lebanon. Hezbollah stepped up its own attacks on northern Israel in response. Some Israeli leaders have threatened all-out war to silence Hezbollah’s rocket fire.

The fighting has displaced tens of thousands on each side of the border. Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have killed over 400 people since October, most of them terrorists with Hezbollah and allied groups. On the Israeli side, 16 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Pro-Palestinian student protesters barricade the entrance to the student services buildi ...
Pro-Palestinian encampment cleared from Cal State LA
The Associated Press

Police cleared an entrenched pro-Palestinian encampment at California State University, Los Angeles, just days after demonstrators occupied and trashed a building.

From left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet ...
Netanyahu dissolves Israeli War Cabinet after Gantz resigns
By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to dissolve the council comes as Israel faces pivotal decisions in the war in Gaza, including a proposed cease-fire.

A rare white buffalo calf, reportedly born in Yellowstone National Park's Lamar Valley, is show ...
Yellowstone visitors hope to catch a glimpse of rare white buffalo
By Matthew Brown, Mead Gruver and Amy Beth Hanson The Associated Press

Grizzly bears and wolves are usually the star attractions for wildlife watchers in Yellowstone but this spring, a tiny and exceedingly rare white buffalo calf has stolen the show.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Car bomb in the Syrian capital kills one. Drone strike near Lebanon border targets two vehicles
recommend 2
Hezbollah fighters shoot down an Israeli drone in Lebanon and fire rockets at an Israeli base
recommend 3
Blinken calls ICC’s Israeli arrest decision ‘extremely wrongheaded’
recommend 4
Netanyahu dissolves Israeli War Cabinet after Gantz resigns
recommend 5
Mideast unease could rise after deadly crash involving Iran’s leaders
recommend 6
Netanyahu tells U.S. ‘give us the tools and we’ll finish the job’