48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

U.S. envoy: Israel-Hezbollah truce ‘within our grasp’

Amos Hochstein, center, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, and US Ambassador to Lebanon L ...
Amos Hochstein, center, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, and US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa A. Johnson, left, meet with Lebanese Parliament speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Amos Hochstein, right, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, and US Ambassador to Lebanon Li ...
Amos Hochstein, right, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, and US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa A. Johnson, left, gesture during their meeting with Lebanese Parliament speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
More Stories
FILE - Mehmet Oz visits the AW Driving School & License Testing Center in Allentown, Pa., S ...
Trump chooses TV’s Dr. Oz to run Medicare and Medicaid
A young visitor runs past a ride to catch up with her family during the Knott's Taste of Boysen ...
Riders stuck in midair for over 2 hours on Knott’s Berry Farm ride
Arthur Frommer, 83, and his daughter, Pauline Frommer, 46, pose among tourists in the Wall Stre ...
Arthur Frommer, travel guide pioneer, dies at 95
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives late for the group photo during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janei ...
Biden says he will keep pushing Gaza cease-fire efforts
By Kareem Chehayeb, Wafaa Shurafa and Fatma Khaled The Associated Press
November 19, 2024 - 5:51 pm
 

BEIRUT — A United States envoy said an agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah war is “within our grasp” after talks in Lebanon on Tuesday.

However, there was no such optimism in the Gaza Strip, where the looting of nearly 100 aid trucks by armed men worsened an already severe food crisis.

Amos Hochstein, the Biden administration’s pointman on Israel and Lebanon, arrived as Hezbollah’s allies in the Lebanese government said the terrorist group had responded positively to the proposal, which would entail both its fighters and Israeli ground forces withdrawing from a U.N. buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

The buffer zone would be policed by thousands of additional U.N. peacekeepers and Lebanese troops. Israel has called for a stronger enforcement mechanism, potentially including the ability to conduct military operations against any Hezbollah threats, something Lebanon is likely to oppose.

An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday hit a Lebanese army base in the southern town of Sarafand, killing three soldiers, the army said — the second deadly strike on Lebanese soldiers in as many days. The Israeli military did not immediately comment. At least 41 soldiers have been killed by Israeli bombardment the past month, according to the Lebanese army.

Hochstein said he held “very constructive talks” with Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Hezbollah who is mediating on the group’s behalf.

“Specifically today, we have continued to significantly narrow the gaps,” the envoy told reporters after the two-hour meeting. “It’s ultimately the decisions of the parties to reach a conclusion to this conflict. … It is now within our grasp.”

Berri said the “situation is good in principle,” although some technical details remain unresolved.

Hamas ignited the war in Gaza when its terrorist fighters stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, at least a third of them believed to be dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed almost 44,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in their toll.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel the day after the Hamas attack in what it said was solidarity with the Palestinians and Hamas, a fellow Iran-backed terrorist group. Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes, and all-out war erupted in September.

Israeli bombardment has killed more than 3,500 people in Lebanon and wounded almost 15,000, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. On the Israeli side, 87 soldiers and 50 civilians have been killed by rockets, drones and missiles, and tens of thousands of Israelis have been evacuated from homes near the border.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Mehmet Oz visits the AW Driving School & License Testing Center in Allentown, Pa., S ...
Trump chooses TV’s Dr. Oz to run Medicare and Medicaid
By Fatima Hussein and Amanda Seitz Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions.

Arthur Frommer, 83, and his daughter, Pauline Frommer, 46, pose among tourists in the Wall Stre ...
Arthur Frommer, travel guide pioneer, dies at 95
By Beth Harpaz The Associated Press

Travel writer Arthur Frommer, who revolutionized leisure travel for ordinary Americans with his guidebook “Europe on 5 Dollars a Day,” has died. He was 95.

A social mobilizer washes up in preparation to help receive members of the community ahead of t ...
First US case of mpox variant reported in California
By Jenny Gold Los Angeles Times

The first case in the U.S. of a more severe mpox variant has been confirmed in a person who had recently traveled to East Africa and was treated in San Mateo County.

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon ...
Israeli military: Blood supplies transported into Gaza
The Associated Press

COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of humanitarian aid to Gaza, said the blood supplies entered via Kerem Shalom crossing and are expected to reach Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis in the coming days.

MORE STORIES