U.S. envoy: Israel-Hezbollah truce ‘within our grasp’

A United States envoy said an agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah war is “within our grasp” after talks in Lebanon on Tuesday.

Amos Hochstein, right, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, and US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa A. Johnson, left, gesture during their meeting with Lebanese Parliament speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Amos Hochstein, center, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, and US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa A. Johnson, left, meet with Lebanese Parliament speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT — A United States envoy said an agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah war is “within our grasp” after talks in Lebanon on Tuesday.

However, there was no such optimism in the Gaza Strip, where the looting of nearly 100 aid trucks by armed men worsened an already severe food crisis.

Amos Hochstein, the Biden administration’s pointman on Israel and Lebanon, arrived as Hezbollah’s allies in the Lebanese government said the terrorist group had responded positively to the proposal, which would entail both its fighters and Israeli ground forces withdrawing from a U.N. buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

The buffer zone would be policed by thousands of additional U.N. peacekeepers and Lebanese troops. Israel has called for a stronger enforcement mechanism, potentially including the ability to conduct military operations against any Hezbollah threats, something Lebanon is likely to oppose.

An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday hit a Lebanese army base in the southern town of Sarafand, killing three soldiers, the army said — the second deadly strike on Lebanese soldiers in as many days. The Israeli military did not immediately comment. At least 41 soldiers have been killed by Israeli bombardment the past month, according to the Lebanese army.

Hochstein said he held “very constructive talks” with Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Hezbollah who is mediating on the group’s behalf.

“Specifically today, we have continued to significantly narrow the gaps,” the envoy told reporters after the two-hour meeting. “It’s ultimately the decisions of the parties to reach a conclusion to this conflict. … It is now within our grasp.”

Berri said the “situation is good in principle,” although some technical details remain unresolved.

Hamas ignited the war in Gaza when its terrorist fighters stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, at least a third of them believed to be dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed almost 44,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in their toll.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel the day after the Hamas attack in what it said was solidarity with the Palestinians and Hamas, a fellow Iran-backed terrorist group. Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes, and all-out war erupted in September.

Israeli bombardment has killed more than 3,500 people in Lebanon and wounded almost 15,000, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. On the Israeli side, 87 soldiers and 50 civilians have been killed by rockets, drones and missiles, and tens of thousands of Israelis have been evacuated from homes near the border.