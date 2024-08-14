102°F
Nation and World

U.S. envoy warns Lebanon-Israel tensions could easily slip ‘out of control’

Senior Advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden Amos Hochstein, left, meets with Lebanese caretaker ...
Senior Advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden Amos Hochstein, left, meets with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
In this photo released by the Lebanese Parliament media office, Senior Advisor to U.S. Presiden ...
In this photo released by the Lebanese Parliament media office, Senior Advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden, Amos Hochstein, left meets with the Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (Hassan Ibrahim, Lebanese Parliament media office via AP)
By Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press
August 14, 2024 - 4:50 pm
 

BEIRUT — A senior adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday it’s critical to take advantage of “this window for diplomatic action” to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and ongoing hostilities along the Lebanon-Israel border, fearing that escalations could spiral “out of control.”

Amos Hochstein, tasked with shuttle diplomacy between Lebanon and Israel, spoke to journalists after meeting Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, as the region anxiously anticipates retaliatory attacks from Iran and the allied Lebanese Hezbollah group on Israel. Hochstein met with Israeli officials Tuesday.

Cease-fire talks between Hamas and Israel are expected to resume in Qatar on Thursday with Qatari, Egyptian, and U.S. mediators.

Hezbollah and Israel have traded strikes since Oct. 8, a day after Palestinian Hamas terrorists’ surprise attack into southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza. The U.S. has designated Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

“The more time goes by of escalated tensions, the more time goes by of daily conflict, the more the odds and the chances go up for accidents, for mistakes, for inadvertent targets to be hit that could easily cause escalation that goes out of control,” Hochstein said.

An Israeli strike last month in southern Beirut killed Hezbollah’s top commander, whom Israel accused of leading a rocket attack in the Golan Heights that killed 12 youths. Hours later, an explosion widely blamed on Israel killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. Both Tehran and Hezbollah vowed to retaliate.

Hochstein said he and speaker Berri agreed there were “no more valid excuses from any party for any further delay” on a cease-fire based on a framework Biden presented months ago.

“The deal would also help enable a diplomatic resolution here in Lebanon,” the U.S. envoy added.

Hochstein also met with Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun Hochstein.

THE LATEST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the state memorial for Ze'ev Jabotinsky, at M ...
U.S. approves $20B in weapons sales to Israel
By Tara Copp The Associated Press

The U.S. approved $20 billion in arms sales to Israel, including scores of fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles, the State Department announced Tuesday.

A passerby takes a photo of police caution tape closing off a part of Pasadena City Hall on Mon ...
Quake shakes LA, Southern California
By John Antczak The Associated Press

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Los Angeles area. The U.S. Geological Survey said it hit shortly after noon.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre To ...
FBI investigating reported hack of Trump emails
By Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press

The U.S. government has not confirmed that any breach has occurred. On Monday, the FBI said in a statement it was investigating the matter.

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, and Republican presidential ...
Donald Trump’s campaign says its emails were hacked
By Bill Barrow Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said Saturday that it has been hacked and suggested Iranian actors were involved.

This photo shows Double Arch prior to collapse in Rock Creek Bay of the Glen Canyon National Re ...
Famous arch in southern Utah collapses
The Associated Press

Park rangers suspect changing water levels and erosion from waves in Lake Powell contributed to its demise.

