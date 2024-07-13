107°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

U.S. Navy pilots come home after months of shooting down Houthi missiles and drones

Lindsay Nelson kisses her husband, Robert "Fat Goose" Nelson, after he returned to NA ...
Lindsay Nelson kisses her husband, Robert "Fat Goose" Nelson, after he returned to NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, July 12, 2024. The pilots returned after a nearly nine-month deployment with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Strike Fighter Squadron 83 flies over families of pilots as they return to NAS Oceana in Virgin ...
Strike Fighter Squadron 83 flies over families of pilots as they return to NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, July 12, 2024. The pilots returned after a nearly nine-month deployment with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Commander Andrew "Sugar" Stoner reacts as he holds his daughter Katherine Stoner, 7, ...
Commander Andrew "Sugar" Stoner reacts as he holds his daughter Katherine Stoner, 7, after returning to NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, July 12, 2024. The pilots returned after a nearly nine-month deployment with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Britton "Beavis" Girard of Strike Fighter Squadron 83 presents a rose to his daughter ...
Britton "Beavis" Girard of Strike Fighter Squadron 83 presents a rose to his daughters after returning to NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, July 12, 2024. The pilots returned after a nearly nine-month deployment with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Jacob Jeronimus, 8, holds on to his father's arm after members of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 retu ...
Jacob Jeronimus, 8, holds on to his father's arm after members of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 returned to NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, July 12, 2024. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
More Stories
In this Aug. 10, 2013 file photo, fitness guru Richard Simmons arrives at the Project Angel Foo ...
Richard Simmons dies at 76
Palestinians inspect the damage at a site hit by an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis, souther ...
Israel targets long-hidden Hamas terrorist commander in Gaza airstrike
FILE - Dr. Ruth Westheimer signs a copy of her book "Sexually Speaking" in New York o ...
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96
Baldwin weeps after manslaughter case over on-set shooting dismissed
By Ben Finley The Associated Press
July 13, 2024 - 2:33 pm
 

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — U.S. Navy fighter pilots came home to Virginia feeling relieved Friday after months of shooting down Houthi-launched missiles and drones off Yemen’s coast in the most intense running sea battle the Navy has faced since World War II.

F/A-18 Super Hornets swooped over waiting families in a low formation before landing at their base in Virginia Beach. Dressed in green flight suits, the aviators embraced women in summer dresses and kids carrying American flags. Some handed red roses to their wives and daughters.

“We’re going to go sit down on the couch, and we’re going to try and make up for nine months of lost time,” Cmdr. Jaime Moreno said while hugging his two young daughters, ages 2 and 4, and kissing his wife Lynn.

Clearing the emotion from his voice, Moreno said he couldn’t be prouder of his team and “everything that the last nine months have entailed.”

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group, which includes three other warships, was protecting merchant vessels and allied warships under fire in a vital Red Sea corridor that leads to the Suez Canal and into the Mediterranean.

Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen have been attacking ships linked to Israel, the United States or Britain in what they say is a campaign to support the terrorist group Hamas in its war in Gaza against Israel, though they frequently have targeted ships with no clear links to Israel or its supporters, imperiling shipping in a key route for global trade.

The U.S. and its allies have been fighting back: One round of fire in January saw F/A-18s from the Eisenhower and other ships shoot down 18 drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis.

U.S. Navy sailors have seen incoming Houthi-launched missiles seconds before they are destroyed by their ship’s defensive systems. Officials in the Pentagon have been talking about how to care for the sailors when they return home, including counseling and treatment for possible post-traumatic stress.

Cmdr. Benjamin Orloff, a Navy pilot, told reporters in Virginia Beach on Friday that most of the sailors, including him, weren’t used to being fired on given the nation’s previous military engagements in recent decades.

“It was incredibly different,” Orloff said. “And I’ll be honest, it was a little traumatizing for the group. It’s something that we don’t think about a lot until you’re presented with it.”

But at the same time, Orloff said sailors responded with grit and resilience.

“What’s impressive is how all those sailors turned right around — and given the threat, given that stress — continued to do their jobs beyond reproach,” Orloff said, adding that it was “one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

The carrier strike group had left Virginia in mid-October. Its deployment was extended twice because of the importance of having a powerful carrier strike group, which can launch fighter jets at a moment’s notice, in the volatile region.

The months of fighting and extensions placed extra stress on roughly 7,000 sailors and their families.

Caitlyn Jeronimus, whose husband Keith is a Navy lieutenant commander and pilot, said she initially thought this deployment would be relatively easy, involving some exercises with other NATO countries. But then Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, and plans changed.

Her two children, aged 5 and 8, were old enough to understand “that daddy has been gone for a long time,” she said. “It was stressful.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Aug. 10, 2013 file photo, fitness guru Richard Simmons arrives at the Project Angel Foo ...
Richard Simmons dies at 76
Meghan Roos AMG Parade

TMZ first reported the news of the fitness personality’s death, with ABC News and other news outlets confirming the report.

FILE - Dr. Ruth Westheimer signs a copy of her book "Sexually Speaking" in New York o ...
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96
By Mark Kennedy Associated Press

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the diminutive sex therapist who became a pop icon and best-selling author through her frank talk about once-taboo bedroom topics, has died.

 
Baldwin weeps after manslaughter case over on-set shooting dismissed
By Morgan Lee and Andrew Dalton The Associated Press

The decision ends criminal culpability for the 66-year-old Baldwin after a saga that began when a revolver he was pointing during a rehearsal went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
US Navy faces its most intense combat since World War II
recommend 2
US aircraft carrier has fought Houthi attacks for months. How long can it last?
recommend 3
Meet the US sailors fighting Houthi terrorists — at sea and online
recommend 4
Houthi terrorists suspects in attack targeting ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait
recommend 5
Ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in fatal assault sinks in Red Sea
recommend 6
Aerial drone likely launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels hits ship in the Red Sea