U.S. says missile was North Korea ICBM that could hit Alaska

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, center, who is also currently taking role as defense minister, is surrounded by reporters upon his arrival at prime minister's house after reports on North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on July 29, 2017. Kyodo/via Reuters

Men walk past a street monitor showing news of North Korea firing a ballistic missile, in Tokyo, Japan, July 4, 2017. Toru Hanai/Reuters

WASHINGTON — The missile launched Friday by North Korea was an intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, the Pentagon said, marking the second time this month Kim Jong Un has demonstrated a theoretical capability of striking a portion of U.S. territory.

The missile was launched on a lofted, or heightened, trajectory that limited the distance it traveled, but data collected by U.S. radars, satellites and other sensors showed that it was theoretically capable of traveling at least 3,400 miles on a normal trajectory. That is the minimum distance to be classified by the U.S. as an ICBM.

President Donald Trump has said he will not allow North Korea to obtain an ICBM that can deliver a nuclear warhead.

“We assess that this missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile, as had been expected,” a Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said. He said it was estimated to have traveled about 1,000 kilometers, or 620 miles, before landing in the Sea of Japan.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command determined the missile did not pose a threat to North America, he said.

On July 4, North Korea launched a ballistic missile that was the judged by the U.S. to be of ICBM range — the first of its kind for North Korea. Private analysts estimated that if it had been launched on a normal trajectory, it could have reached parts of Alaska.

“As a result of their launches of ICBM-level missiles, this clearly shows the threat to our nation’s safety is severe and real,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the North Korean missile flew for about 45 minutes.

Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the launch had been expected and took place from Mupyong-ni, an arms plant in northern North Korea. Davis said the launch did not pose a threat to North America.

North Korea claimed after the July 4 launch that it had successfully tested an ICBM that flew 933 km (580 miles), reaching an altitude of 2,802 km over a flight time of 39 minutes and able to carry a large and heavy nuclear warhead.

U.S.–based missile expert Michael Elleman of the International Institute for Strategic Studies said Friday’s test was possibly of a similar missile with a more powerful second stage, but stressed it was a preliminary assessment.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called a National Security Council meeting for 1 a.m. Saturday, his office said, and Abe also said a National Security Council meeting would be convened.

Jeffrey Lewis of the California-based Middlebury Institute of International Studies said the night launch, which was not unprecedented, was significant in demonstrating the ability to disguise the launch.

“A launch from an unexpected place at night demonstrates that we can’t find the missile before they fire it. My guess is the North Koreans wanted to show us that they weren’t trying to hide the launch, but can if they want.”