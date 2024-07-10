117°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

U.S. sends hundreds of bombs to Israel after pausing shipment, officials say

President Joe Biden at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Washington. ( ...
President Joe Biden at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
More Stories
In this photograph released by the U.S. Navy, the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carr ...
Houthi terrorists suspects in attack targeting ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Pro-Palestine protester gets in car that is being swarmed by Pro-Israel protesters near Adas To ...
Pro-Palestinian groups sued over demonstration outside LA synagogue
(Getty Images)
Baby dies on boat in Lake Havasu after temps hit 121
Families and friends of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for their return as they begin a fo ...
Israel orders Gaza City residents to leave as fighting escalates
By Aamer Madhani and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press
July 10, 2024 - 2:38 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The U.S. has agreed to send Israel hundreds of 500-pound bombs from a shipment that the Biden administration withheld because of concerns about Israeli operations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, according to three U.S. officials.

President Joe Biden announced in May that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah over concern for the well-being of hundreds of thousands civilians sheltering there.

The White House announced at the time that they were holding up a shipment of 1,800 of the larger 2,000-pound bombs and 1,700 of the relatively smaller 500-pound bombs because of the president’s concerns.

The officials, who were not authorized to comment on the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Biden administration had been more concerned about the use of the larger bombs and recently agreed to fulfill Israel’s request for the 500-pound bombs in the shipment.

The U.S. is continuing to hold up the 2,000-pound bombs, the officials said. One of the officials said the U.S. remains concerned about how these bombs could be used in Gaza.

One of the officials said the shipment of the 500-pound bombs is still being processed and the bombs have not yet arrived in Israel.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pro-Palestine protester gets in car that is being swarmed by Pro-Israel protesters near Adas To ...
Pro-Palestinian groups sued over demonstration outside LA synagogue
By Ruben Vives Los Angeles Times

The lawsuit alleges that the organizations targeted the Adas Torah synagogue in the Jewish Pico-Robertson neighborhood on June 23 to “cause chaos, violence, and block the entrance to the synagogue, all because of their hatred of Zionism (and) the Jewish connection to the land of Israel.”

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Israel’s Netanyahu bemoans ‘personal attacks’ after White House responds to his claims about weapons delays
recommend 2
Israel’s army to pause daytime fighting on Gaza route to help flow of aid
recommend 3
Netanyahu tells U.S. ‘give us the tools and we’ll finish the job’
recommend 4
WHO official: US-built pier in Gaza not sufficient in delivering aid to Palestinians
recommend 5
US removes Gaza aid pier due to weather, may not put it back, officials say
recommend 6
U.N. food agency pauses aid work at U.S. pier in Gaza over security concerns