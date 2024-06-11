103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

U.S. will store aid on secure beach in Gaza, U.N. pauses distribution from pier

In this photo provided by U.S. Central Command, humanitarian aid arrives in Gaza, Saturday, Jun ...
In this photo provided by U.S. Central Command, humanitarian aid arrives in Gaza, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (U.S. Central Command via AP)
FILE - The image provided by U.S, Central Command, shows U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 7th ...
FILE - The image provided by U.S, Central Command, shows U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), U.S. Navy sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, and Israel Defense Forces placing the Trident Pier on the coast of Gaza Strip on May 16, 2024. A key section of the U.S. military-built pier designed to carry badly needed aid into Gaza by boat has been reconnected to the Gaza beach following storm damage repairs and aid will begin to flow soon, the U.S. Central Command announced Friday. (U.S. Central Command via AP)
More Stories
FILE - Tents are placed on an encampment on the UCLA campus after clashes between pro-Israel an ...
Dozens arrested in new pro-Palestinian protests at UCLA
A Waffle House sign is shown in Indianapolis Feb. 19, 2024. Waffle House is increasing pay for ...
Waffle House raises worker pay after strikes, pressure from labor organizers
A woman holds a banner during a protest calling for the return of Israeli hostages held by Hama ...
Blinken calls on Hamas to accept Gaza cease-fire plan
Rodeo bull hops fence at Oregon arena, injures 3 — VIDEO
By Ellen Knickmeyer, Edith M. Lederer and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press
June 11, 2024 - 1:30 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military said Monday that it plans to stockpile aid shipments on a secure beach in Gaza during a U.N. pause on distributing food from the American-built pier.

The U.N. World Food Program, which works with U.S. officials to transfer aid from the month-old pier to warehouses and local relief teams in Gaza, tweeted Monday that the U.N. would conduct a security review to assess the safety of its staff in handling aid deliveries from the pier. It said the pause would be temporary.

A humanitarian official familiar with the situation said the security review is expected to conclude within a few days and U.N. officials would then make decisions on resuming operations. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss planning.

The pause, which WFP head Cindy McCain first announced in a TV interview Sunday, is the latest trouble to hit the Biden administration’s new sea route for bringing in aid to Palestinians. It also signals sharpened concern by the U.N. and relief organizations about their ability to safely care for Gaza’s civilians during the eight-month-old war.

The review follows an Israeli military operation on Saturday that rescued four Israeli hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, in the terrorist attack that triggered the war, and left 274 Palestinians and one Israeli commando dead.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said “it’s only normal” that U.N. humanitarian officials pause and review the security situation following the Israeli operation. McCain said Sunday that two of WFP’s warehouses had been “rocketed” and a staffer injured.

When such large-scale military operations take place, Dujarric said, “you can only imagine the difficulties in distributing the aid, both for the safety of those who are trying to get it and those who are trying to distribute it.”

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, said the delivery of aid from Cyprus to the pier was paused due to high seas Sunday and Monday but would resume Tuesday. He said there is enough space for aid to be stored in a secure holding area on the beach until agencies restart distribution into Gaza.

“It’s a pretty large area,” he told reporters. “I think we can continue to stockpile aid in the assembly area for onward distribution.”

The pause came just a day after the U.S. military and the U.S. Agency for International Development, which is coordinating logistics with relief groups, said Saturday that the pier restarted operations after repairs. Part of the structure broke apart in rough seas and bad weather late last month.

Saturday’s fighting, followed by the pause for the security review, blocked the planned distribution of aid from the pier, the humanitarian official said.

President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. military to construct the pier in March. But rough seas in the Mediterranean, insecurity within Gaza and a surge in fighting since early May mean the pier, completed in mid-May, has been able to operate for only about a week.

Ryder, pushing back against claims on social media, denied that any aspect of the pier or its equipment had been used in Saturday’s military operation. The Pentagon says an area south of the pier was used for the return of the freed hostages back to Israel.

“Particularly in this environment, given what you’re seeing play out in the Israel-Hamas conflict, there is a lot of misinformation and disinformation about what U.S. forces are or are not doing,” he told reporters.

Ryder said the U.S. did an air drop of more than 10 metric tons of ready-to-eat meals Sunday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Tents are placed on an encampment on the UCLA campus after clashes between pro-Israel an ...
Dozens arrested in new pro-Palestinian protests at UCLA
By John Antczak The Associated Press

The demonstrators repeatedly tried to set up tents, canopies and barriers as they moved to various locations, disrupting nearby final exams.

A woman holds a banner during a protest calling for the return of Israeli hostages held by Hama ...
Blinken calls on Hamas to accept Gaza cease-fire plan
By Matthew Lee and Abby Sewell The Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s latest visit to the region is focused on rallying support for the cease-fire proposal, and boosting the entry of humanitarian aid.

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel's three-member War Cabinet announces his resignation i ...
Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war Cabinet, resigns
By Melanie Lidman Associated Press

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation Sunday, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of mismanaging the war effort.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
U.N. food agency pauses aid work at U.S. pier in Gaza over security concerns
recommend 2
First aid from U.S. pier reaches Palestinians, U.N. says
recommend 3
Scuffles erupt between police, protesters demanding return of Israeli hostages
recommend 4
Member of Israel’s War Cabinet says he’ll quit the government June 8 unless there’s a new war plan
recommend 5
Israel says it has started ‘operational activity’ in two areas of central Gaza
recommend 6
US-built Gaza pier damaged by rough seas will be removed and repaired