Uber discloses more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides

The Associated Pres
December 5, 2019 - 4:19 pm
 

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber acknowledged more than 3,000 sexual assaults occurred during U.S. Uber rides in 2018, the company said in a long-awaited safety report.

That figure includes 229 rapes.

Uber and competitor Lyft have faced a backlash for not doing enough to protect the safety of its riders and drivers.

This is the first time that Uber has released the safety report. The company said that hiding the information wasn’t making anyone safer.

The company also said Uber rides were involved in 58 traffic fatalities.

