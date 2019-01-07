Uber driver pleads guilty to shooting to death 6 people in 2016

A Michigan man charged with killing six strangers between picking up rides for Uber pleaded guilty to murder on Monday, just before attorneys were set to interview jurors for his trial.

Defendant Jason Dalton, left, who is charged with killing six people in between picking up riders for Uber, stands with attorney Eusebio Solis during a hearing in Kalamazoo, Mich., April 20, 2017. Dalton pleaded guilty to murder on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, just before attorneys were set to interview jurors for his trial. (Mark Bugnaski/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP, File)

Police tape surrounds the area of a random shooting in Kalamazoo, Mich., Feb. 21, 2016. Jason Dalton, s charged with murder and attempted murder for the 2016 random killings in the Kalamazoo area while he was driving for Uber, pleaded guilty to murder on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. (Jeff Karoub/AP, File)

Jason Dalton’s surprise move came more than three years after shootings, which occurred over the course a few hours in and around Kalamazoo. Dalton pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder over his attorney’s objections, triggering a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance for parole.

“I’ve wanted to do this for quite a while,” Dalton told a judge.

After his arrest, police quoted Dalton as saying a “devil figure” on Uber’s app was controlling him on the day of the shootings. He was found competent to stand trial and last week dropped an insanity defense.

The 48-year-old Dalton answered “yes” to a series of questions on Monday, admitting that he shot eight people at three locations. Four women were killed in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel restaurant, while a man and his 17-year-old son were fatally shot while looking at cars in a dealer’s lot.

A girl who was 14 at the time was shot in the head during the restaurant shooting but survived. Another woman was injured in a residential area.

Defense attorney Eusebio Solis said he advised Dalton not to plead guilty. But he said his client wanted to spare families more grief during a trial.

“I’ve been practicing law for 30 years and have never pleaded to life in prison without parole,” Solis said outside court.

Dalton, the father of two children, had worked as an insurance adjuster and had no previous criminal record.

A gun shop owner said Dalton bought a jacket with an inside pocket designed to hold a gun just hours before the rampage. Shop owner Jon Southwick recalled Dalton “laughing and joking,” and giving a “one-armed hug” to the manager before making the purchase