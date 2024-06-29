107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

UC Berkeley pledges to expand antisemitism education to all new students

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in front of Sproul Hall during a planned protest at Universit ...
Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in front of Sproul Hall during a planned protest at University of California Berkeley in Berkeley, California, on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
Pro-Palestinian students disrupted the MSU Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, June 28, 2024, ...
Pro-Palestinian students disrupted the MSU Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, June 28, 2024, as Trustee Sandy Pierce was talking about the university's endowment. The board listened to the protesters for a few minutes, then left the room for several minutes before returning to resume the meeting. (Kim Kozlowski/The Detroit News/TNS)
A pro-Palestinian activist speaks during a march near University of Pittsburgh Friday, Oct. 13, ...
A pro-Palestinian activist speaks during a march near University of Pittsburgh Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Rally goers organized in part by Pitt students gathered for a pro-Palestine rally that started with a few speakers, followed by a march from University of Pittsburgh to Carnegie Mellon University and back. (Sebastian Foltz/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS)
More Stories
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, standing right, and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, stan ...
U.S., Europe warn Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel
An Israeli soldier sits on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from souther ...
UN starts to move tons of aid from US-built pier
A woman weeps at the Nova Healing Concert in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. This ...
Survivors of Israel music festival massacre unite to build healing community
A U.S. Army soldier gestures as trucks loaded with humanitarian aid arrive at the U.S.-built fl ...
US removes Gaza aid pier due to weather, may not put it back, officials say
By Teresa Watanabe Los Angeles Times
June 29, 2024 - 3:36 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — UC Berkeley will expand antisemitism education to all incoming students beginning this fall, after pro-Palestinian protests fueled anxieties among many Jewish campus members, Chancellor Carol Christ announced this past week.

For the first time, the campus will provide a five-year funding commitment to widen the educational effort, which began on a much smaller scale in 2019, to all new students, leaders of official student organizations and residential assistants.

Berkeley will also strengthen the Center for Jewish Studies with a new designation that will allow it to have its own endowed chairs and faculty members and launch faculty searches. A new Israel Studies minor, which has been in the works for years, will begin this fall.

The new programs will aim to counter the “deeply disturbing” rise in antisemitism at Berkeley and elsewhere since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led terrorist attack in southern Israel, Christ said in a letter to members of her advisory committee on Jewish student life and campus climate.

“I understand and acknowledge that many members of our Jewish community felt deeply disturbed, even unsafe, due to the presence and persistence of expression that was reasonably perceived to be antisemitic,” Christ wrote. “You can be confident that there is no complacency among campus leadership on these issues.”

In other developments this past week:

— Michigan State University Board of Trustees was in the middle of its regular board meeting on Friday, approving a 2.7 percent tuition increase, when pro-Palestinians protesters disrupted the board’s business and demanded the university end its investments linked to Israel.

— University of Pittsburgh Police have charged a man with rioting and aggravated assault in connection to the pro-Palestinian encampment on Pitt’s campus earlier this month, the third protester to be charged by university police. Cole Florkewicz, 24, of Pittsburgh, has also been charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing the law, according to court documents.

— In the wake of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses nationwide, the University of Central Florida this past week banned camping on its grounds and limited the duration of protests. The UCF Board of Trustees approved the ban as part of an update to university regulations regarding “university facilities; events and protests.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, standing right, and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, stan ...
U.S., Europe warn Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

U.S., European and Arab mediators are pressing to keep cross-border attacks between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorists from spiraling into a wider Middle East war.

An Israeli soldier sits on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from souther ...
UN starts to move tons of aid from US-built pier
By Julia Frankel and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Humanitarian workers have started moving tons of aid that piled up at a U.S.-built pier off the Gaza coast to warehouses in the Palestinian territory.

A photo illustration shows a display of credit cards on Sept. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Freder ...
California’s new high school requirement: Balance a checkbook, manage credit
Howard Blume Los Angeles Times

California students will have to complete a course in pocketbook economics — balancing a checkbook, managing credit cards, avoiding scams — to graduate from high school under a bill that will become law, state lawmakers announced Thursday.

 
Biden, halting and raspy, confronts Trump during 1st presidential debate
By Zeke Miller, Michelle L. Price, Will Weissart, Bill Barrow and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

Biden’s uneven performance, particularly early in the debate, crystallized the concerns of many Americans that, at 81, he is too old to serve as president.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
UC Davis’ pro-Palestinian encampment ends
recommend 2
Officers remove pro-Palestinian encampment at UC Santa Barbara
recommend 3
Hundreds of students walk out at Stanford University graduation
recommend 4
Prosecutors drop most charges against Columbia University student protesters
recommend 5
NYC German consulate targeted during night of anti-Israel vandalism
recommend 6
Penn’s interim president orders pro-Palestinian protesters to disband ‘immediately’