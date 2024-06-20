102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

UC Davis’ pro-Palestinian encampment ends

Stanford McConnehey, left, listens to Beshara Kehdi, right, speak as they announce that the Dav ...
Stanford McConnehey, left, listens to Beshara Kehdi, right, speak as they announce that the Davis Popular University for the Liberation of Palestine, will decamp from the UC Davis quad during a news conference on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Davis, California. (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee/TNS)
Signs mark the edge of the UC Davis encampment for the Davis Popular University for the Liberat ...
Signs mark the edge of the UC Davis encampment for the Davis Popular University for the Liberation of Palestine, which announced the end of their protest at a news conference on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Davis, California. (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee/TNS)
More Stories
FILE - This image provided by U.S. Central Command, shows the U.S.-built floating pier being us ...
US defense official confirms Gaza pier is bringing aid ashore
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Sheba Tel HaSh ...
Israel’s Netanyahu bemoans ‘personal attacks’ after White House responds to his claims about weapons delays
Workers repaint a Ten Commandments billboard off of Interstate 71 on Election Day near Chenowet ...
New law requires all Louisiana classrooms to display the Ten Commandments
Hezbollah supporters watch a speech given by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on a scre ...
Hezbollah leader warns archenemy Israel against wider war
By Ishani Desai The Sacramento Bee
June 20, 2024 - 4:15 pm
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The group of pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of California, Davis which erected an encampment opposing Israel’s tactics in the war in Gaza last month announced the demonstration’s conclusion Wednesday after their demands were not met.

UC Davis students, staff and community members — calling themselves the Davis Popular University for the Liberation of Palestine — pitched about 20 tents in Memorial Quad, the heart of the campus, on May 6.

The encampments’ peaceful end comes as police have been called to dismantle tents around the state. Protester Stanford McConnehey, a May graduate of UC Davis’ Law School, declined to say specifically when the tents will be dismantled. UC Davis’ academic year has concluded, and the campus was quiet Wednesday.

An encampment spokesperson said they recognized some of their stipulations were “beyond the scope of local authority,” but that UC Davis’ administration had agreed, in part, to add courses about Palestine; review UC Davis Foundation’s existing and future investments; and officially acknowledge alleged harassment encountered by Palestinians, Arab and followers of Islam at UC Davis’ School of Veterinary Medicine.

The UC Office of the President and UC Regents, the governing body of the university system, forbid the UC Davis’ administration from signing any agreement, said Beshara Kehdi, a Ph.D. candidate in the School of Cultural Studies on Wednesday.

The UC administration didn’t want other schools to follow the example set at UC Davis and agree to other protesters’ demands, he said.

Rachel Zaentz, a UC Office of the President spokeswoman, wrote in a statement that the university has an obligation to protect the rights of students, faculty, staff and visitors. But the university must also guarantee students’ access to classes.

“The Office of the President coordinates with campus Chancellors to support their efforts to preserve a safe and respectful campus environment,” she continued. “UCOP will continue to fully support our campus leaders — who are working under difficult circumstances — with balancing the right of free expression alongside each student’s right to attend their classes.”

The protests coincided with work stoppages at multiple campuses as graduate students walked off the job on May 28.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - This image provided by U.S. Central Command, shows the U.S.-built floating pier being us ...
US defense official confirms Gaza pier is bringing aid ashore
By Lolita C. Baldor and Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

The pier was reattached to Gaza’s shoreline on Wednesday, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss U.S. military operations.

Hezbollah supporters watch a speech given by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on a scre ...
Hezbollah leader warns archenemy Israel against wider war
By Kareem Chehayeb and Abby Sewell The Associated Press

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has new weapons and intelligence capabilities that could help it target more critical positions deeper inside Israel in case of an all-out war, the terrorist group’s leader warned on Wednesday.

The pro-Palestinian protest encampment at the University of Pennsylvania. (Alejandro A. Alvarez ...
Penn’s interim president orders pro-Palestinian protesters to disband ‘immediately’
By Alfred Lubrano, Susan Snyder, Max Marin, Jesse Bunch and Robert Moran The Philadelphia Inquirer

The interim president at the University of Pennsylvania issued a warning Friday night to pro-Palestinian protesters on campus that they must “disband their encampment immediately” because of alleged legal and university police violations.

FILE - Pro-Palestinian student protesters barricade the entrance to the student services buildi ...
Pro-Palestinian encampment cleared from Cal State LA
The Associated Press

Police cleared an entrenched pro-Palestinian encampment at California State University, Los Angeles, just days after demonstrators occupied and trashed a building.

US special envoy Amos Hochstein meets with Lebanon's caretaker prime minister in Beirut on Jan. ...
U.S. envoy in Lebanon to try and head off larger war
Alisa Odenheimer, Bloomberg News

As Amos Hochstein met with officials in Beirut, Hezbollah launched four projectiles toward Israel on Tuesday afternoon, breaking three days of relative calm.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
NYC German consulate targeted during night of anti-Israel vandalism
recommend 2
2 schools slammed over complaints linked to Israel-Hamas war protests
recommend 3
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested at Stanford University
recommend 4
Takeaways from UCLA Chancellor Gene Block’s testimony on campus antisemitism, protests
recommend 5
Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognize a Palestinian state
recommend 6
Graduation ceremonies begin at California universities without major war protests