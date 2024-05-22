86°F
UCLA police chief reassigned following campus demonstrations criticism

FILE - Police enter an encampment set up by pro-Palestinian demonstrators on the University of California, Los Angeles campus, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. The police chief at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been reassigned amid criticism of his handling of campus demonstrations. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - Demonstrators clash at an encampment at UCLA early Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. The police chief at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been reassigned amid criticism of his handling of campus demonstrations. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
FILE - Police face off with pro-Palestinian demonstrators inside an encampment on the UCLA campus Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. The police chief at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been reassigned amid criticism of his handling of campus demonstrations. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
The Associated Press
May 22, 2024 - 12:21 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — The police chief at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been reassigned following criticism over his handling of recent campus demonstrations that included a mob attacking a pro-Palestinian encampment.

Chief John Thomas was temporarily reassigned Tuesday “pending an examination of our security processes,” said Mary Osako, UCLA vice chancellor for strategic communications, in a statement released Wednesday.

The Daily Bruin reported late Tuesday that Thomas said in a text to the campus newspaper, “There’s been a lot going on and, I learned late yesterday that I’m temporarily reassigned from my duties as chief.”

Neither Osako nor Thomas identified his reassigned role.

The reassignment of Thomas follows UCLA’s May 5 announcement of the creation of a new chief safety officer position to oversee campus security operations.

Thomas told the Los Angeles Times in early May that he did “everything I could” to provide security and keep students safe during days of strife that left UCLA shaken.

But his response was roundly criticized and prompted Chancellor Gene Block to order a review of campus security procedures. Block then announced that Rick Braziel, a former Sacramento police chief, would lead a new Office of Campus Safety that will oversee the UCLA Police Department.

“To best protect our community moving forward, urgent changes are needed in how we administer safety operations,” Block said in the May 5 statement.

Sporadic disruptions continued following the dismantling of a pro-Palestinian encampment and some 200 arrests on April 30.

Block has been summoned to Washington by a Republican-led House committee to testify Thursday about the protests on the Los Angeles campus.

