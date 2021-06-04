108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

UFO report won’t reveal definitive findings about aerial mysteries

By Nomaan Merchant and Robert Burns The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 - 3:36 pm
 
The image from video labeled Gimbal, from 2015, shows an unexplained object (center) as it soar ...
The image from video labeled Gimbal, from 2015, shows an unexplained object (center) as it soars high along the clouds traveling against the wind. (Department of Defense via AP)

WASHINGTON — Whatever or whoever they are, they’re still out there. U.S. intelligence is after them, but its upcoming report won’t deliver any full or final truth about UFOs.

The tantalizing prospect of top government intel finally weighing in — after decades of conspiracy theories, TV shows, movies and winking jokes by presidents — will instead yield a more mundane reality that’s not likely to change many minds on any side of the issue.

Investigators have found no evidence the sightings are linked to aliens — but can’t deny a link either. Two officials briefed on the report due to Congress later this month say the U.S. government cannot give a definitive explanation of aerial phenomena spotted by military pilots.

The report also doesn’t rule out that what pilots have seen may be new technologies developed by other countries. One of the officials said there is no indication the unexplained phenomena are from secret U.S. programs.

The officials were not authorized to discuss the information publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Findings of the report were first published by The New York Times.

The report examines multiple unexplained sightings from recent years that in some cases have been captured on video of pilots exclaiming about objects flying in front of them.

Congress in December required the Director of National Intelligence to summarize and report on the U.S. government’s knowledge of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs — better known to the public as unidentified flying objects or UFOs. The effort has included a Defense Department UAP task force established last year. The expected public release of an unclassified version of the report this month will amount to a status report, not the final word, according to one official.

A Pentagon spokeswoman, Sue Gough, declined Friday to comment on news stories about the intelligence report. She said the Pentagon’s UAP task force is “actively working with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on the report, and DNI will provide the findings to Congress.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, when asked about the report, said of the question at first, “It’s always a little wacky on Fridays.” But she added, “I will say that we take reports of incursions into our airspace by any aircraft — identified or unidentified — very seriously and investigate each one.”

UFO reports

The Pentagon and Central Intelligence Agency have for decades looked into reports of aircraft or other objects in the sky flying at inexplicable speeds or trajectories.

The U.S. government takes unidentified aerial phenomena seriously given the potential national security risk of an adversary flying novel technology over a military base or another sensitive site, or the prospect of a Russian or Chinese development exceeding current U.S. capabilities. This also is seen by the U.S. military as a security and safety issue, given that in many cases the pilots who reported seeing unexplained aerial phenomena were conducting combat training flights.

The report’s lack of firm conclusions will likely disappoint people anticipating the report, given many Americans’ long-standing fascination with UFOs and the prospect of aliens having reached humankind. A recent story on CBS’ “60 Minutes” further bolstered interest in the government report.

Luis Elizondo, former head of the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, said the one official’s claim that there was no indicated link to secret U.S. programs would be significant. But he called on the government to be fully transparent.

“I think that our tax dollars paid for information and data involving UFOs,” Elizondo said. “And I think it is the U.S. government’s obligation to provide those results to the American people.”

But skeptics caution that the videos and reported sightings have plausible Earth-bound explanations. Mick West, an author, investigator, and longtime skeptic of UFO sightings, said he supported the military looking into any possible incursion of U.S. airspace, especially by an adversary.

“People are conflating this issue with the idea that these UFOs demonstrate amazing physics and possibly even aliens,” West said. “The idea that this is some kind of secret warp drive or it’s defying physics as we know it, there really isn’t any good evidence for that.”

The Pentagon last year announced a task force to investigate the issue, and the Navy in recent years created a protocol for its pilots to report any possible sightings. And lawmakers in recent years have pushed for more public disclosure.

“There’s a stigma on Capitol Hill,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told “60 Minutes” in May. “I mean, some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and some kind of, you know, giggle when you bring it up. But I don’t think we can allow the stigma to keep us from having an answer to a very fundamental question.”

MOST READ
1
Top 3 ‘hidden gem’ restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Google’s summer guide
Top 3 ‘hidden gem’ restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Google’s summer guide
2
Bigger Henry Ruggs ready for expanded role with Raiders
Bigger Henry Ruggs ready for expanded role with Raiders
3
2 Las Vegas resorts among first to participate in new booking system
2 Las Vegas resorts among first to participate in new booking system
4
$1.3M jackpot hit at Las Vegas Strip resort
$1.3M jackpot hit at Las Vegas Strip resort
5
Raiders unveil parking and transportation plan for Allegiant Stadium
Raiders unveil parking and transportation plan for Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this May 26, 2021 photo, a sign for workers hangs in the window of a shop along Main Street ...
US adds 559K jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

U.S. employers added a modest 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers.

A worker wears a mask while prepares desserts at the Universal City Walk, in Universal City, Ca ...
Most vaccinated California workers have to keep masks on
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

Conflicted California workplace regulators approved controversial rules Thursday night that allow workers to go maskless only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In this Oct. 3, 1995, file photo, O.J. Simpson reacts as he is found not guilty in the death of ...
Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey dies at 87
By Mark Pratt The Associated Press

F. Lee Bailey, the celebrity attorney who defended O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler, but whose legal career halted when he was disbarred in two states, has died, a former colleague said Thursday. He was 87.

This photo shows a tour bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce Cany ...
Fatal tour bus crash in Utah reveals safety shortcomings
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

A tour bus crash that threw more than a dozen people onto a remote Utah highway in 2019, killing four Chinese tourists, highlights a lack of safety standards for bus roofs and windows, U.S. investigators said Thursday.

A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville's dry banks Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Orovill ...
California’s reservoirs ravaged by drought as summer looms
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

While droughts are common in California, this year’s is much hotter and drier than others, evaporating water more quickly from the reservoirs and the sparse Sierra Nevada snowpack that feeds them.

 
Avengers assembling for new adventure at Disneyland
By Andrew Dalton The Associated Press

The Avengers Campus, which opens Friday, seeks to be an immersive experience that allows guests to become super-heroic across a series of rides, shows and eateries from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A stand of burned sequoias is seen in April 2021 in the Board Camp Grove in Sequoia National Pa ...
California blaze killed 10% of world’s giant sequoias, report says
The Associated Press

At least a tenth of the world’s mature giant sequoia trees were destroyed by a single California wildfire that tore through the southern Sierra Nevada last year, according to a draft report prepared by scientists with the National Park Service.