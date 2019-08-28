88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

UK opposition furious over Johnson’s request for Parliament suspension

By Danica Kirka The Associated Press
August 28, 2019 - 3:59 am
 

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday to suspend Parliament, throwing down the gauntlet to his critics and causing outrage among opposition leaders who will have even less time to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson told lawmakers he has decided to ask the monarch to give her speech that outlines the government’s legislative agenda on Oct. 14. Since Parliament is normally suspended before the speech, the decision means opposition lawmakers would be unlikely to have enough time to pass laws blocking the U.K.’s exit from the European Union without a negotiated deal on Oct. 31.

Though Johnson had previously refused to rule out suspending Parliament, the timing of the decision took lawmakers — many of whom are on vacation — by surprise. They reacted with fury, including John Bercow, Speaker of the lower House of Commons, who was not told in advance of Johnson’s plan.

“Shutting down Parliament would be an offense against the democratic process and the rights of Parliamentarians as the people’s elected representatives,” he said. “Surely at this early stage in his premiership, the prime minister should be seeking to establish rather than undermine his democratic credentials and indeed his commitment to Parliamentary democracy.

Pound plunges

The pound plunged on the news, down to $1.2196 from almost $1.2300 the previous day.

A day earlier, opposition lawmakers declared that they would work together to try to stop a departure from the European Union without an agreement, setting up a legislative challenge to Johnson and his promise to complete the divorce by Oct. 31, come what may.

Some 160 lawmakers have signed a declaration pledging “to do whatever is necessary” to prevent Johnson from bypassing Parliament in his plans. Johnson’s do-or-die promise has raised worries about a disorderly divorce that would see new tariffs on trade and border checks between Britain and the EU, seriously disrupting business.

Johnson has told European Union officials it won’t be possible to agree a deal on Britain’s departure from the trading bloc without the removal of controversial language on a “backstop,” aimed at avoiding the return of a border between EU member Ireland and Britain’s Northern Ireland. He said at the close of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday that he was “marginally more optimistic,” of progress.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks to a reporter after a ...
Dem hopefuls spend big to draw small-dollar donors — or drop out
By Brian Slodysko The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was told how he could qualify for the next presidential debate, but it didn’t make much sense: Spend $60. Attract a $1 donor. And repeat, maybe thousands of times.

Attorneys Miles Ehrlich, left, and Ismail Ramsey, representing Anthony Levandowski, speak to re ...
Ex-Google engineer charged in Uber self-driving theft case
By Michael Liedtke The Associated Press

A former Google engineer was charged Tuesday with stealing closely guarded secrets that he later sold to Uber as the ride-hailing service scrambled to catch up in the high-stakes race to build robotic vehicles.

Rescued migrants rest near the city of Khoms, about 75 miles east of Tripoli, Libya., Tuesday, ...
Up to 40 migrants bound for Europe feared drowned off Libya
By Samy Magdy The Associated Press

A boat carrying dozens of migrants bound for Europe capsized Tuesday in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, with at least 40 people missing and presumed drowned, U.N. officials said.

In a June 21, 2019, file photo, a motorist enters Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region an ...
New Missouri 8-week abortion ban blocked for now
The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri ban on abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy won’t take effect Wednesday after a federal judge temporarily blocked it from being implemented.

In this Aug. 23, 2019, photo, people pass through New York's Grand Central Terminal. With just ...
Power, billions ride on outcome of greatest head count in US history
By Mike Schneider and Geoff Mulvihill The Associated Press

With just a few months left before America starts taking its biggest-ever self-portrait, the U.S. Census Bureau is grappling with a host of concerns about the head count.