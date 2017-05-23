ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

UK police arrest man in connection with Manchester attack

The Associated Press
May 23, 2017 - 4:26 am
 

MANCHESTER, England — Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

Police say the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday, a day after the explosion killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers.

They did not provide details.

Police also said officials arrested a man at the Arndale shopping center in central Manchester — but that the arrest is not believed to be connected to Monday night’s attack.

 

TOP NEWS
