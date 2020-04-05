73°F
Nation and World

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital

The Associated Press
April 5, 2020 - 1:38 pm
 

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital with the coronavirus.

Johnson’s office says he is being admitted for tests because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Downing St. said Sunday the hospitalization is a “precautionary step” and he remains in charge of the government.

Johnson, 55, has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.

