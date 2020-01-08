46°F
Nation and World

Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 crashes near Tehran airport

The Associated Press
January 7, 2020 - 8:03 pm
 

TEHRAN, Iran — A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported. There was no immediate word on casualties.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, it added, without elaborating.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran strikes at US with missile attack on Iraqi air base — LIVESTREAM
By Nasser Karimi, Amir Vahdat and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Iran fired a series of surface-to-surface missiles at an Iraqi air base housing U.S. troops early Wednesday and warned the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.

In this Nov. 5, 2019 photo, in St. Francis, Wis., Amy Carter looks at her Yorkshire terrier-Chi ...
Some pet products touted as CBD don’t have any, say researchers
By Mary Esch The Associated Press

Companies have unleashed hundreds of CBD pet health products claiming the cannabis derivative produced calmer, quieter and pain-free dogs and cats. Some products are all bark and no bite.

Harvey Weinstein arrives to court for the start of jury selection in his sexual assault trial T ...
Judge orders Weinstein’s rape trial to begin, rejects jailing him
The Associated Press

The judge at Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial ordered jury selection to begin as scheduled Tuesday, rejecting a defense request for a “cooling-off period” after prosecutors in Los Angeles brought new charges against him.

Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are ...
56 killed in stampede during funeral for Iran general killed by US
By Nasser Karimi, Amir Vahdat and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

According to the report, the stampede took place in Kerman, the hometown of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, as the procession got underway.