89°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Ukrainian cities shelled, including one near nuclear plant

By Susie Blann The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 - 4:59 am
 
A couple reacts after the Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Accor ...
A couple reacts after the Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. According local media, supermarket, high-rise buildings and pharmacy were damaged. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions rattled the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Thursday and a city close to the country’s biggest nuclear power plant sustained a barrage of shelling amid Russian attacks in several regions, Ukraine’s presidential office said.

At least four civilians were killed and 10 more wounded in 24 hours, with nine Ukrainian regions coming under fire, the office said in its daily update.

The separatist-held eastern city of Donetsk also came under shelling, with Russian-backed local authorities saying that five civilians were killed and six others wounded.

Kyiv said that two districts of Mykolaiv, which has been targeted frequently in recent weeks, were shelled.

Russian forces reportedly fired 60 rockets at Nikopol, in the central Dnipropetrovsk region. Some 50 residential buildings were damaged in the city of 107,000 and some projectiles hit power lines, leaving city residents without electricity, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Nikopol is located across the Dnieper river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was taken over by Russian troops early in the war.

Experts at the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War believe that Russia is shelling the area intentionally, “putting Ukraine in a difficult position.”

“Either Ukraine returns fire, risking international condemnation and a nuclear incident (which Ukrainian forces are unlikely to do), or Ukrainian forces allow Russian forces to continue firing on Ukrainian positions from an effective ‘safe zone,’” the Institute’s latest report said.

The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency earlier this week voiced alarm over the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Thursday that the Russian military had struck two Ukrainian munitions depots near the village of Novoivanivka in the Zaporizhzhia region and a fuel depot near the Zaporizhzhia railway station.

In northern Ukraine, the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, was being shelled from Russia, the presidential office said. Several industrial facilities were hit in the city, which also has been a frequent target. In the nearby city of Chuhuiv, a rocket hit a five-story residential building.

In the eastern Donetsk region, where fighting has been focused in recent weeks, residential buildings were being shelled in all large cities and a school was destroyed in the village of Ocheretyne. The region is struggling without gas supplies and, in part, without power and water supplies; its residents are being evacuated.

In the city of Donetsk, Russian-backed separatist authorities blamed Ukrainian forces for shelling Thursday of the central part of the city. The area hit was near a theater where a farewell ceremony for a prominent separatist officer killed a few days ago was being held.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, denied Ukrainian involvement. He alleged, without offering evidence, that Russian or separatist forces were responsible for the shelling.

Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of firing on territories under their own control.

Russian forces have already seized the Luhansk region that neighbors Donetsk. Its Ukrainian governor, Serhiy Haidai, said on social media that local residents are being mobilized to fight against Kyiv’s forces and that “even indispensable mine workers are being taken.”

Ukrainian authorities reported another abduction of a mayor who reportedly refused to collaborate with the Russians in the southern Kherson region, which is also almost entirely occupied.

The reported kidnapping of Serhiy Lyakhno, the mayor of the village of Hornostaivka, comes as Russia amasses more troops in the area in anticipation of a counteroffensive by Kyiv and ahead of a planned referendum on the region becoming part of Russia.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want old pilots
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want old pilots
2
Strip shut down for stunt driver’s spinouts
Strip shut down for stunt driver’s spinouts
3
Raiders reportedly receive offer for minority ownership stake
Raiders reportedly receive offer for minority ownership stake
4
Filming of commercial disrupts overnight Strip traffic
Filming of commercial disrupts overnight Strip traffic
5
Police: Man poses as health inspector, steals from 2 restaurants
Police: Man poses as health inspector, steals from 2 restaurants
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, right, enters a cage in a courtro ...
Russian prosecutors seek 9 1/2-year sentence for Griner
By Jim Heintz The Associated Press

The trial is nearing its end nearly six months after Brittney Griner’s arrest at a Moscow airport and subsequent detention, a case that has reached the highest levels of U.S.-Russia diplomacy.

boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged carg ...
First ship with Ukraine grain cleared to sail on to Lebanon
By Zeynep Bilginsoy The Associated Press

The first grain ship to depart Ukraine under a wartime deal entered the Bosporus Strait on the way to Lebanon after its cargo was checked and approved Wednesday, Turkish and Ukrainian authorities said.

A journalist watches as the bulk carrier Razoni starts its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, ...
Bad weather in Black Sea slows 1st Ukrainian grain shipment
By Susie Blann and Suzan Fraser The Associated Press

The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor more than five months ago has run into bad weather in the Black Sea and is set to arrive later than scheduled in Istanbul, a Turkish official said Tuesday.

A car is partially covered in debris off Highway 190 near Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley Natio ...
Flash floods close Death Valley, Mojave preserve roads
The Associated Press

Officials have closed some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park and the Mojave National Preserve after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris caused by by flash flooding.

 
Drone strike on al-Qaida leader delivered ‘justice,’ Biden says
By Matthew Lee, Nomaan Merchant and Mike Balsamo The Associated Press

President Joe Biden expressed hope Monday that the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

The bulk carrier Razoni starts its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. A ...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
By Susie Blann and Suzan Fraser The Associated Press

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out from the port of Odesa on Monday under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that is expected to release large stores of Ukrainian crops to foreign markets and ease a growing food crisis.

FILE - Actor Nichelle Nichols speaks during the Creation Entertainment's Official Star Trek Con ...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ dies at 89
By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press

Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series, has died at the age of 89.