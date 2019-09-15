91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

UK’s Boris Johnson likens himself to The Incredible Hulk

By Gregory Katz
September 15, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has compared himself to The Incredible Hulk in a newspaper interview emphasizing his determination to take Britain out of the European Union next month.

Johnson faces considerable legal and political hurdles but told the Mail on Sunday he will meet the Oct. 31 deadline no matter what.

“The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets,” he told the widely read tabloid, invoking the comic book and film character known for formidable but destructive strength.

Johnson remains defiant even though Parliament has passed a law requiring him to seek an extension to the deadline if no deal is reached by mid-October. He has also lost his working majority in Parliament and been told by Scotland’s highest court that his decision to suspend Parliament was illegal.

Johnson portrays himself as more convinced than ever that Britain will break with the EU at the end of October.

He will have a lunchtime meeting in Luxembourg on Monday with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to try to modify the Irish backstop that has been a main sticking point, but EU leaders did not seem impressed by Johnson’s invocation of the Hulk.

The European Parliament’s Brexit coordinator, Guy Verhofstadt, said the comments showed a lack of maturity.

“Even to Trumpian standards the Hulk comparison is infantile,” he tweeted. “Is the EU supposed to be scared by this? The British public impressed?”

Juncker, who has downplayed hopes of a breakthrough at Monday’s meeting, also expressed alarm that many people in Britain seem to feel a British departure without a deal with the EU would be a positive thing.

“It would be terrible chaos,” he said in an interview with Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio. “And we would need years to put things back in order. Anyone who loves his country, and I assume that there are still patriots in Britain, would not want to wish his country such a fate.”

The Oct. 31 deadline looms large because Johnson has not said he will seek another extension if no deal is reached, despite legislation passed by Parliament shortly before it was suspended.

Britain’s Supreme Court this week will rule on whether Johnson overstepped the law when he shut the legislature for a crucial five-week period.

The Liberal Democrats, who have been enjoying a revival, voted overwhelmingly at their party conference Sunday to end the Brexit process entirely if they come to power.

Party leader Jo Swinson said Article 50, which triggered Brexit, would be revoked if she becomes prime minister.

The party gained an important member Saturday with the defection of Sam Gyimah, a former Conservative minister. He is the sixth legislator to switch allegiance and join the Liberal Democrats this year.

Johnson also continues to take flak from former Prime Minister David Cameron, who called the 2016 referendum on Brexit.

Cameron said in an interview published Sunday that Johnson didn’t really believe in Brexit when he broke ranks and led the campaign to take Britain out of the EU. Cameron had been expecting Johnson’s help during the hard-fought campaign.

Cameron says of Johnson: “The conclusion I am left with is that he risked an outcome he didn’t believe in because it would help his political career.”

Cameron is giving interviews to gain publicity for his upcoming memoirs.

———

Associated Press writer Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This May 16, 2014, file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters ...
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants will go on strike
By Tom Krisher The Associated Press

The United Auto Workers union announced that its roughly 49,000 members at General Motors plants in the U.S. will go on strike Sunday night because contract negotiations with the automaker had broken down.

A Utah man who has been in a wheelchair for more than three decades has created a pheasant hunt ...
Man organizes hunting event for wheelchair users
The Associated Press

A Utah man who has been in a wheelchair for more than three decades has created a pheasant hunt for people like him who need help getting into the outdoors.

This Sept. 16, 2016 file image made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled "America," b ...
Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill’s birthplace
By Gregory Katz The Associated Press

A unique solid gold toilet that was part of an art exhibit was stolen early Saturday from the magnificent home in England where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born.

FILE- In this May 12, 2018 file photo, actress Jane Fonda poses during a portrait session at th ...
Women’s Hall of Fame inducts Sotomayor, Fonda, Allred
By Carolyn Thompson The Associated Press

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, actress Jane Fonda and attorney Gloria Allred were among the inductees at the National Women’s Hall of Fame on Saturday.

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg talk ...
No millennial bump for Buttigieg, but hints of broad appeal
By Thomas Beaumont The Associated Press

Pete Buttigieg would like to turn the fight for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination into a contest about generational change. But there’s one looming problem: He has yet to win over his own.

In this image made from a video broadcast on the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya satellite news channel ...
Saudi Arabia: Drone attacks knocked out half its oil supply
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched drone attacks on the world’s largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and a major oil field Saturday, sparking huge fires and halting about half of the supplies from the world’s largest exporter of oil.

This Jan. 11, 2018 file photo shows Judge Dan Polster in his office, in Cleveland. Attorneys r ...
Drug company attorneys seek to disqualify judge in opioid suit
By Mark Gillispie The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Attorneys for eight drug distributors, pharmacies and retailers facing trial next month for their roles in the opioid crisis want to disqualify the federal judge overseeing their cases, saying he has shown bias in his effort to obtain a multibillion-dollar global settlement.