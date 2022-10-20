61°F
Nation and World

UK’s Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority

By Jill Lawless The Associated Press
October 20, 2022 - 5:52 am
 
In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned — bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party obliterated her authority.

She said “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected.”

Just a day earlier Truss had vowed to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter and not a quitter.”

But Truss left Thursday after she was forced to abandon many of her economic policies and lost control of Conservative Party discipline.

Her departure leaves a divided party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions.

THE LATEST
An image released by Stockton, Calif., police earlier this month of a possible serial killer. ( ...
Police: Suspect in 6 California killings arrested
The Associated Press

A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he was apparently searching for another victim, police said.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table during ...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
By Terry Spencer The Associated Press

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Customers shop at Mario's Westside Market, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / ...
US inflation pressures further intensified in September
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households.

FILE - A Social Security card is displayed on Oct. 12, 2021, in Tigard, Ore. Millions of Social ...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
By Fatima Hussein The Associated Press

The historic increase is welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones testifies at the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Con ...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965M for Sandy Hook lies
By Dave Collins The Associated Press

The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the lie that the 2012 massacre never happened.

Firefighters and police officers work on a site where an explosion created a crater on the stre ...
Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities blasted in deadly strikes
By Adam Schreck and Hanna Arhirova The Associated Press

Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv, where at least six people were killed.

Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over ...
Putin claims bridge attack a ‘terrorist attack’ by Ukraine
By Justin Spike and Adam Schreck The Associated Press

The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in its faltering war in Ukraine, was hit a day earlier by what Moscow has said was a truck bomb.

 
Bomb blast on Crimea bridge hits Russian supply lines, pride
By Adam Schreck and Vasilisa Stepanenko The Associated Press

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge, and some lauded the destruction on Saturday. But Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility.