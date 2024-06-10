90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

‘Ultimate surprise’: How an Israeli raid freed 4 hostages in Gaza

Palestinians look at the aftermath of the Israeli bombing in Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, ...
Palestinians look at the aftermath of the Israeli bombing in Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
More Stories
According to a new Bankrate survey on tipping culture, 59% of Americans view tipping negatively ...
More than 1 in 3 Americans think tipping culture has gotten out of control, survey says
Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel's three-member War Cabinet announces his resignation i ...
Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war Cabinet, resigns
FILE - The image provided by U.S, Central Command, shows U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 7th ...
Aid flowing after repaired U.S.-built pier in Gaza reconnected
Pictures of rescued hostages who were kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7. Andrey Kozlov, ...
Who are the 4 hostages rescued by Israeli forces from captivity in Gaza?
By Mohammad Jahjouh, Jack Jeffery and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press
June 10, 2024 - 10:05 am
 

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — They arrived in the middle of the day at the Nuseirat refugee camp. No one suspected a thing until the shots rang out.

The Israeli raid caught everyone off guard, from the Hamas terrorists guarding four hostages in two different buildings to the thousands of civilians who soon found themselves running for their lives through a blistering crossfire.

By the time it was over, four Israeli hostages had been brought home alive and mostly unscathed.

For Israel, it was the most successful operation of the eight-month war, bringing nationwide elation.

Here’s how it unfolded, according to the Israeli military and Palestinian witnesses:

Noa Argamani, a 26-year-old who had emerged as an icon of the hostage crisis, was being held in one apartment, and three male hostages — Almog Meir Jan, 22, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 41, were in another about 200 yards away. All had been abducted from a desert rave-turned-massacre site during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack that ignited the war.

They had been moved among different locations but were never held in Hamas’ notorious tunnels. At the time of their rescue they were in locked rooms guarded by Hamas gunmen. Israeli intelligence figured out where they were and commandos spent weeks practicing the raid on life-size models of the buildings, according to Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesman.

“It needs to be like a surgical operation, like a brain operation,” he said.

He said they decided to strike at midday because it would be the “ultimate surprise,” and to target the two buildings simultaneously. Planners feared that if they hit one first, the captors would hear the commotion and kill the hostages in the other.

Hagari declined to say how the Israeli forces made their way to the heart of Nuseirat, a crowded, built-up refugee camp in central Gaza dating back to the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. Based on previous operations, at least some of the special forces who took part in the raid likely dressed like Palestinians and spoke fluent Arabic.

Kamal Benaji, a Palestinian displaced from Gaza City who was living in a tent in central Nuseirat, said he saw a small truck with a car in front and another behind pull up in front of a building on the street where he had pitched his tent.

The commandos sprang from the truck and one of them threw a grenade into the house. “Clashes and explosions broke out everywhere,” he said.

The rescue of Argamani seems to have gone smoothly, while the team extracting the three other hostages ran into trouble.

Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, an officer in an elite police commando unit, was mortally wounded during the break-in, in which all the Hamas guards were killed, Amos Harel, a veteran defense correspondent, wrote in Israel’s Haaretz newspaper. Then the rescue vehicle carrying the three hostages got stuck in the camp, he said.

Palestinian fighters armed with machine-guns and rocket-propelled grenades opened fire on the rescuers, as Israel called in heavy strikes from land and air to cover their evacuation to the coast. “A lot of fire was around us,” Hagari said.

It was this bombardment that appears to have killed and wounded many Palestinians.

The Israeli rescuers eventually made it to the coast. Zamora was evacuated by helicopter and later died of his wounds in a hospital. The military renamed the operation in his honor.

“We called the hostages diamonds, so we say we have the diamonds in our hands,” Hagari said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel's three-member War Cabinet announces his resignation i ...
Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war Cabinet, resigns
By Melanie Lidman Associated Press

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation Sunday, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of mismanaging the war effort.

FILE - The image provided by U.S, Central Command, shows U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 7th ...
Aid flowing after repaired U.S.-built pier in Gaza reconnected
By Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp The Associated Press

The U.S. military-built pier designed to carry aid into Gaza by boat has been reconnected to the beach, and food and other supplies has begun to flow.

Almog Meir Jan, 21, kidnapped from Israel in a Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, raises his ha ...
Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack
By Wafaa Shurafa, Sam Mednick and Jack Jeffrey The Associated Press

Israel on Saturday carried out its largest hostage rescue operation since the latest war with Hamas terrorists began, taking four to safety out of central Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Bible Lands Museum in ...
Israel’s Netanyahu set to address US Congress on July 24
By Farnoush Amiri, Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address a joint meeting of Congress on July 24, according to a person familiar with the matter.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack
recommend 2
4 more hostages are dead in Gaza, Israel declares
recommend 3
Netanyahu acknowledges ‘tragic mistake’ after Rafah strike
recommend 4
Who are the 4 hostages rescued by Israeli forces from captivity in Gaza?
recommend 5
Scuffles erupt between police, protesters demanding return of Israeli hostages
recommend 6
Israel says it has started ‘operational activity’ in two areas of central Gaza