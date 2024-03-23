UN Security Council to vote on resolution on Ramadan cease-fire

The resolution, put forward by the 10 elected council members, is backed by Russia and China.

A general view shows a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, right, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador and Representative to the United Nations, left, talk after a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Vasily Nebenzya, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

United States Ambassador and Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Zhang Jun, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council is set to vote on a resolution demanding a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, but the United States warned the measure could hurt negotiations to halt Israeli-Hamas hostilities.

The resolution, put forward by the 10 elected council members, is backed by Russia and China, who vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution Friday that supported “an immediate and sustained cease-fire” in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The 22-nation Arab Group at the U.N. issued a statement Friday night appealing to all 15 council members “to act with unity and urgency” and vote for the resolution.

“It is long past time for a cease-fire,” the Arab Group said. Ramadan began March 10 and ends April 9.

The council is expected to vote on the resolution Monday morning. The vote was earlier scheduled for Saturday morning, but it was delayed early Saturday, according to a U.N. diplomat.

Many members are hoping that the U.N.’s most powerful body, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, will demand an end to the war that began after Gaza’s Hamas rulers launched a surprise terrorist attack into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking some 250 others hostage.

Since then, the Security Council has adopted two resolutions on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, but none has called for a cease-fire.

More than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed during the fighting, according to the Hama-run Health Ministry in Gaza. It does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count.

The brief resolution scheduled for a vote Monday demands an immediate humanitarian cease-fire for Ramadan “leading to a permanent sustainable cease-fire.” It also demands “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages ” and emphasizes the urgent need to protect civilians and deliver humanitarian aid throughout the Gaza Strip.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council after Friday’s vote that the resolution’s current text “fails to support sensitive diplomacy in the region. Worse, it could actually give Hamas an excuse to walk away from the deal on the table.”

“We should not move forward with any resolution that jeopardizes the ongoing negotiations” being carried out by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, she said, warning that if the diplomacy isn’t supported, “we may once again find this council deadlocked.”

“I truly hope that that does not come about,” Thomas-Greenfield said.