83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

UN widely supports Palestinian resolution demanding Israel end its occupation

Riyad Mansour, Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, arrives at the 79th session of the ...
Riyad Mansour, Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, arrives at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 at the United Nations. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
More Stories
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty atten ...
Blinken says surprise escalations threaten to derail talks for Gaza cease-fire
Delta planes sit at their gates on June 13, 2022, at Salt Lake City International Airport, in S ...
FAA investigating after Delta passengers report bleeding ears and noses
A detail of the Federal Reserve building in Washington is shown on Nov. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/J. ...
Federal Reserve cuts interest rate by sizable amount, signaling end to its inflation fight
Lebanese security officers stand next of a partly damaged car after what is believed to be the ...
Israel declares ‘new phase of war’ after new wave of blasts hits Lebanon
By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press
September 18, 2024 - 1:16 pm
 

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly supported a nonbinding Palestinian resolution Wednesday demanding that Israel end its “unlawful presence” in Gaza and the West Bank within a year.

The vote in the 193-member world body was 124-14, with 43 abstentions. Among those in opposition was the United States.

Israel’s U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, slammed the vote as “a shameful decision that backs the Palestinian Authority’s diplomatic terrorism.”

“Instead of marking the anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre by condemning Hamas and calling for the release of all 101 of the remaining hostages, the General Assembly continues to dance to the music of the Palestinian Authority, which backs the Hamas murderers,” Danon said.

The U.S. mission to the U.N. called the resolution “one-sided,” pointing to its failure to recognize that Hamas, “a terrorist organization,” still exerts power in Gaza and to state that Israel has a right to defend itself from acts of terrorism.

“This resolution will not bring about tangible progress for Palestinians,” the U.S. said. “In fact, it could both complicate efforts to end the conflict in Gaza and impede reinvigorating steps toward a two-state solution, while ignoring Israel’s very real security concerns.”

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The cover of a U.S. passport is displayed in Tigard, Ore., Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, ...
Americans can now renew passports online
The Associated Press

Americans can now renew their passports online, bypassing a cumbersome mail-in paper application process that often caused delays.

A man walks past a damaged shop, from previous shelling attacks from Lebanon, in Kiryat Shmona, ...
Israel: Halting Hezbollah attacks now a war goal
By Josef Federman and Julia Frankel The Associated Press

Tuesday’s statement by Israel’s security Cabinet signaled a tougher stance at a time when Israeli leaders have stepped up their warnings.

Sean Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Stud ...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering charges
By Larry Neumeister, Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz Associated Press

Sean “Diddy” Combs presided over a sordid empire of sexual crimes, coercing and abusing women for years while using blackmail and shocking acts of violence to keep his victims in line, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

MORE STORIES