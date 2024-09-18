UN widely supports Palestinian resolution demanding Israel end its occupation

The vote in the 193-member world body was 124-14, with 43 abstentions. Among those in opposition was the United States.

Riyad Mansour, Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, arrives at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 at the United Nations. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly supported a nonbinding Palestinian resolution Wednesday demanding that Israel end its “unlawful presence” in Gaza and the West Bank within a year.

The vote in the 193-member world body was 124-14, with 43 abstentions. Among those in opposition was the United States.

Israel’s U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, slammed the vote as “a shameful decision that backs the Palestinian Authority’s diplomatic terrorism.”

“Instead of marking the anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre by condemning Hamas and calling for the release of all 101 of the remaining hostages, the General Assembly continues to dance to the music of the Palestinian Authority, which backs the Hamas murderers,” Danon said.

The U.S. mission to the U.N. called the resolution “one-sided,” pointing to its failure to recognize that Hamas, “a terrorist organization,” still exerts power in Gaza and to state that Israel has a right to defend itself from acts of terrorism.

“This resolution will not bring about tangible progress for Palestinians,” the U.S. said. “In fact, it could both complicate efforts to end the conflict in Gaza and impede reinvigorating steps toward a two-state solution, while ignoring Israel’s very real security concerns.”