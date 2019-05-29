80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Uncle faces murder charges in disappearance of Utah girl

By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press
May 29, 2019 - 11:50 am
 

Uncle faces murder charges in disappearance of Utah girl

SALT LAKE CITY — The uncle of a missing 5-year-old Utah girl was charged with murder Wednesday as a search for the child stretched into its fifth day.

The body of Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley has not been found, but police have discovered the girl’s blood on the watch and sweatshirt of her uncle, 21-year-old Alex Whipple, Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said.

Her blood was also found on a broken knife taken from her home, a piece of pipe and the skirt she was last seen wearing, which was “hastily buried” near the family home, prosecutors said in charging documents.

Whipple was charged with aggravated murder, child kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a human body, a charge that relates to steps taken to hide the body, Jensen said.

Investigators have been searching for Lizzy since her mother reported her missing Saturday morning.

Whipple was arrested on unrelated charges hours after the child disappeared. Police have said he’s been uncooperative.

Whipple has not acknowledged any involvement in the disappearance but said alcohol sometimes makes him “black out” and do “criminal things,” prosecutors said.

Whipple had been drinking with his sister and her live-in boyfriend the night the child went missing, authorities said. When the mother woke up Saturday, she found a door open and her brother and the girl missing, prosecutors said.

Whipple has a criminal record that includes an assault involving domestic violence, possession of a stolen vehicle and drug-related charges.

His attorney Shannon Demler did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Jensen said officers are scouring the area in search of the girl’s body, even looking in mounds of garbage and mulch in hopes of giving her family closure.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An April 17, 2019, file photo shows the construction site of the new Route 7 drawbridge in Kear ...
Businesses want government to fix $2T infrastructure needs
By Joyce M. Rosenberg The Associated Press

Small and mid-size businesses want the federal government to follow through on a promise to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure — including roads, bridges and internet.

Roy Moore speaks at a rally Sept. 25, 2017, in Fairhope, Ala. President Donald Trump is warning ...
Trump urges Moore not to run again for Senate in Alabama
By Kim Chandler The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Wednesday discouraged Alabama Republican Roy Moore from running for U.S. Senate in 2020, saying that Moore cannot win and the “consequences will be devastating” for his party and policies if Democrats retain the seat.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks May 18, 2019, during ...
2-man race already? Trump-Biden feud may make it seem so
By Steve Peoples and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Democrats won’t pick their nominee for another year, but President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are acting like the 2020 presidential contest is already a two-man race.

 
KOA fires white worker who pulled gun on black visitors
By Emily Wagster Pettus The Associated Press

A white manager of a Mississippi campground has been fired after video showed her holding a gun while telling an African American couple to leave because they did not have a reservation.