Under investigation, Naval War College president steps down

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, Adm. John Richardson, left, chief of naval operations, greets Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley, president of the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, R.I. Dozens of emails, which span from December 2017 to May 2019, were shared with The Associated Press by people at the war college who said they were concerned about Rear Adm. Harley's leadership and judgment. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott, File)

This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley, president of the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, R.I. Dozens of emails, which span from December 2017 to May 2019, were shared with The Associated Press by people at the war college who said they were concerned about Rear Adm. Harley's leadership and judgment. (U.S. Navy via AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The president of the U.S. Naval War College says he is stepping down.

The announcement by Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley on Monday came after the Navy announced he was being reassigned pending the outcome of an inspector general investigation.

Harley said in an all-campus email that he had decided to step down immediately because of the distractions caused by what he called an “unfounded” article by The Associated Press on Friday.

The AP reported the inspector general was investigating amid allegations that Harley spent excessively, abused his hiring authority and otherwise behaved inappropriately, including keeping a margarita machine in his office.

The college also announced that a strategy forum that high-ranking Navy officials planned to attend starting Tuesday has been postponed.

High-ranking officials including the Navy secretary were due on campus this week for a strategy forum and graduation at the elite school, which grooms future admirals and generals.

The Navy says Provost Lewis M. Duncan has temporarily assumed the president’s duties.