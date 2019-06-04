97°F
Nation and World

Uniformed officers banned from Sacramento pride parade

The Associated Press
June 4, 2019 - 1:14 pm
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Organizers of the Sacramento pride parade have banned uniformed police officers from participating in this weekend’s march and other festivities.

The Sacramento LGBT Community Centers says in a statement that it asked Sacramento Police not to participate in uniform to honor “community members who have been harmed by police violence.”

The center says in its statement posted on social media that Sacramento Police officers can partake in civilian clothes.

It points out officers in uniform will be on duty at festivities Saturday and at the march Sunday for street closures and security.

Sacramento police didn’t participate in last year’s events, which took place a few months after the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark.

The department says it is disappointed and that LGBTQ officers have worked hard to earn their uniforms.

