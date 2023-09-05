United flights resume after ground stop over technology issue

The Federal Aviation Administration said United Airlines had requested the ground stop as a result of a communications issue.

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

United Airlines departures have resumed after a technology equipment issue has grounded all flights that were not airborne Tuesday morning.

A Federal Aviation Administration website said the airline had advised the FAA of the ground stop about 10 a.m. Tuesday. It was lifted by 11 a.m.

Officials said that United crews had been unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means.

“United asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide,” the agency said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

According to televised news reports, United had advised that airborne flights would continue to their destinations during the ground stop, but those on the ground would be held at the gate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.